KL Rahul will be ditched as the captain by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of IPL 2025, a report has suggested. However, it has also been reported that KL Rahul will most likely be retained by the franchise, despite a dismal performance in IPL 2024.

LSG finished 7th in the IPL 2024 points standings, with 7 wins and 7 losses. One of the most memorable moments of last season was the impassioned conversation between Goenka and Rahul after Sunrisers Hyderabad devastated LSG in a crucial match.

SRH chased down 163 runs against LSG in under 10 overs in a punishing batting display that enraged Sanjiv Goenka, who vented his frustration on captain KL Rahul. Rahul was observed helplessly listening to the franchise owner.

Many speculated that KL Rahul would not want to be retained, with reports indicating that a few rival franchises were interested in the cricketer.

Rahul, a former national team vice-captain, is no longer a member of India’s Twenty20 squad. Rahul led LSG to the IPL playoffs in the first two seasons. Still, it was widely considered that Gautam Gambhir’s strategic acumen was more important than his leadership, which was severely tested in the third season.

KL Rahul is unlikely to captain LSG in IPL 2025

Rahul met with Goenka on Monday at his office in Alipore, Kolkata, to discuss the situation. Both had a four-hour talk before Rahul went to Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy to begin his Duleep Trophy practice.

IANS believes that Rahul’s decision to step down from leadership was motivated by a desire to contribute more with the bat. However, it is unsure who will head the squad in the next IPL 2025 season.

“The meeting was official with the CEO Sanjiv Goenka on Monday, the captaincy and retention topics were discussed. However, Rahul is unlikely to captain the side in the upcoming edition as he wants to explore himself more as a batter. Goenka has full confidence in Rahul and he will be retained as a player, but will not be seen captaining the side,” sources told IANS.

According to sources close to the Lucknow franchise, Rahul will be retained, but the captaincy position is up for grabs; Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran are the two key contenders.

“We are still exploring the captaincy option but with BCCI agreeing on player retention conditions we have two players (Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran) in the race,” he added.

Krunal Pandya captained LSG in the second half of IPL 2023 when KL Rahul suffered an injury, while Nicholas Pooran was named vice-captain of the franchise in IPL 2024.

