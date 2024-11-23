The former Indian pacer, Dodda Ganesh, reckoned that the current opening batter of the national side for the opening Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, KL Rahul, should keep on continuing at the opening position for the rest of the series, with the regular captain and formidable opener, Rohit Sharma, being requested to get dropped in the middle order.

KL Rahul hasn’t been in a great touch across formats in the last couple of years, as he cracked only 234 runs in eight innings in the ongoing year at an average of around 30 with the help of a couple of half-centuries. A poor performance in the first three red-ball games of the home season for India saw the right-handed batter getting dropped from the side for the Pune and Mumbai Test matches.

With no Rohit for the Perth Test due to paternity leave for the birth of his second child, the Bengaluru-born was promoted to the opening spot. During the three-day warm-up match stimulation for the visiting side, the right-handed batter was hit on the helmet but returned to the nets on the very next day.

In the first innings of the Test match, KL Rahul showed great assistance with the bat, leaving the ball outside the off-stump and not guiding the bat to play the shots away from his bat. In the morning session, they lost four wickets, with the opener being the last one to depart, courtesy of a controversial decision from the third umpire of the game.

Dodda Ganesh urges to see KL Rahul opening and Rohit Sharma in the middle order

The veteran featured for 22.2 overs in the contest, where he smashed 26 runs in 74 balls with the help of three boundaries. The ball was seaming a lot, and after being hit on the pitch, they were getting quick, making it harder for the batters to adjust to the conditions.

“Just have KL Rahul opening throughout the tour. For heaven’s sake don’t shuffle his spot again. He’s the best bet to handle the conditions with the new ball. Rohit can bat in the middle order.” The former Indian fast bowler Dodda Ganesh expressed on his ‘X’ account (formerly known as Twitter).

The 32-year-old smashed has currently scored 2981 runs in 91 innings at an average of over 34 and a strike rate of more than 53 with the help of eight centuries and 15 half-centuries at a best score of 199. When it comes to his contribution down under in the red-ball format, the batter has clubbed 254 runs (as of now) in 11 innings at an average of 25.40 with the help of one century that he made in Sydney in 2014.

KL Rahul has shown the same hard character and grittiness in the second innings to celebrate the 100-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The lead of over 150 runs has put the touring side in a comfortable position in the contest.

Rohit is expected to return to the series and join the team before the second game. The speculation starts if that will drop the captain down the order or the management would decide to keep Rahul in the middle order.

“This opening partnership has to stay, and Rohit will have to bat in the middle order. Hopefully, common sense prevails.” Ganesh addressed in the social platform.

Before the second encounter in Adelaide, which will be a day-night affair, India will take part in a two-day warm-up game in Canberra, and that will paint the right picture of the batting order.