The opening partnership of 201 runs between the right-handed KL Rahul and the left-handed Yashasvi Jaiswal set the platform for the Indian side during the second innings of the opening Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. The entire dynamics of the game changed after an inspiring bowling performance of the side overshadowed their first-inning fragile batting.

Yashasvi, trying to drive Mitchell Starc early on the first day, got an outside edge into the hands of the slip fielder, while KL Rahul became the hunt of poor technology, which saw him getting dismissed despite enjoying a stable start in his batting.

The situation was a little better, with the tourists enjoying a 46-run lead in the second innings and the pitch getting flattened out. But despite that situation, it was important for the openers to give a platform to the team, which would help the others to build on that later on.

“As opening batters, it was a great opportunity for us to put our team in a really solid place, and that was the mindset we entered. It was pleasing to bat with Yashasvi and get that partnership. Getting 200 runs wasn’t the plan, but we stayed there and tried to stitch a partnership.” The Karnataka-born expressed this during an interview on BCCI TV.

KL Rahul credits Abhishek Nayar for improvement in batting

KL Rahul found his young version in Jaiswal when he was asked to open for the Indian side down under in the red-ball format during the BGT 2014/15, and he also reckoned how the veteran Murli Vijay helped him with the techniques and different mindset.

“It started with ten runs to 20 overs, and it kept building like that, and we started to enjoy our batting. You know, some strange way I felt I could see myself in Yashasvi being asked to open the batting, and I knew what he was exactly feeling when I looked at him. So many thoughts are in you, along with so many doubts and things.” KL Rahul addressed this during the interaction.

“I sense that, and Murli Vijay helped me at that time when I was playing (Sydney, BGT 2014/15). It was Yashasvi’s second knock in Australia, and it’s just what you do as an opening partner. You owe it to your teammates to share your experiences and try to come them down.” The veteran explained.

KL Rahul, who showed incredible patience for his 77 runs in the second innings with the help of five boundaries, missed out on the century. With Rohit Sharma returning to the second pink-ball Test in Adelaide, the discussion will be about where to put him in the batting order.

“Focus on just one thing i.e. to watch the ball and let his body and instinct take over, and I (was) reminding him of his skillset, ability, and batting. (Opening) is the best place for me to play in the eleven, and I hate sitting out and missing games of cricket.” The 32-year-old shed light.

Jaiswal also thanked KL Rahul for his valuable words during their stay in the middle, which pushed him to get that 161-run knock.

“(It’s) something I always wanted to do, which is playing in Australia and scoring a hundred for India. KL (Rahul) bhai has helped me a lot. It was an incredible and insane experience with him. He was consistently telling me simple things, but that reminded me of the basics.” The left-handed opening batter concluded in the same chat on BCCI TV.

KL Rahul also thanked their batting coach, Abhishek Nayar, for helping him during the practice sessions of the two Tests he missed against New Zealand in Pune and Mumbai.