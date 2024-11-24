Lalit Modi, the brain behind the Indian Premier League (IPL), revealed that Shah Rukh Khan, the current co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise, didn’t want the team. He was more interested in owning a team belonging to Mumbai City.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is an enticing blend of cricket and entertainment, and all credit belongs to Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s unrivaled charisma and vision since his engagement extends beyond ownership.

India’s T20 franchise league has been dubbed a cricketing revolution due to its glamour, magic, celebrity, money, and success. Lalit Modi, the IPL’s founder, recently recounted how Shah Rukh Khan’s participation turned the league into a global sensation.

Lalit Modi said on Raj Shamani’s podcast: “Bollywood and cricket sell in this country. I have always been a part of the glamor. Shah Rukh Khan went to school with me; we are school friends. When I approached him for cricket, I didn’t know much about it myself, but I told him, ‘I just want you to be a part of it.’ He was the number one pillar of the IPL. Shah Rukh Khan bid for a team, even though he didn’t know anything about cricket.”

Shah Rukh Khan wanted Mumbai franchise: Lalit Modi

Interestingly, Modi disclosed that Shah Rukh Khan’s initial desire was to buy the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise, but destiny led him to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which Mukesh Ambani purchased, and the rest is history.

Well, the Bollywood megastar, along with Juhi Chawla, purchased Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for an estimated INR 570 crore ahead of IPL 2008, and the franchise went on to become one of the IPL’s most successful franchises, winning three titles and being financially viable.

“His first choice was Mumbai, but Mukesh Ambani took that. Kolkata was his eventual pick. But Shah Rukh’s real contribution was in making cricket entertaining. He brought women and children into the stadiums, which was critical for the IPL’s success. That’s why we had music, cheerleaders, and a festival-like atmosphere—he turned it into an event for everyone,” Modi stated.

KKR has gone to achieve huge success both on the field and off the field. KKR has won the IPL in 2012, 2014 and 2024. They are also one of the most valuable IPL franchises in the world.

Modi also stated that Shah Rukh’s larger-than-life presence drew other Bollywood celebrities to the IPL, transforming it into a joyous festival of sports and entertainment.

He also disclosed that they had to employ celebrities at first, but after a few seasons, they came into the stadium on their own, owing to SRK, and that’s how the IPL became a cultural phenomenon.

