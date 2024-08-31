KL Rahul and the LSG franchise are confirmed to part ways ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Reports have indicated that the Sanjiv Goenka-led franchise is looking for a new captain and KL Rahul will most likely enter the mega auction.

Will the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) keep KL Rahul, or will they discharge their captain? This is perhaps the most important decision that the Lucknow-based franchise must make before the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

LSG had great faith in KL Rahul and signed him for Rs 17 crore before the IPL 2022 mega-auction. He was also given the captaincy and captained LSG for three seasons.

LSG, captained by KL Rahul, qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs. They failed to advance after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator. Rahul missed the second half of the IPL 2023 due to an injury. LSG once again lost the eliminator.

LSG failed to qualify for the second round of the IPL 2024, finishing eighth in the points table. During the season, a video of Rahul and owner Sanjiv Goenka conversing animatedly became viral on social media after LSG was demolished by SRH in a match. Rahul remained captain and guided LSG for the rest of the season.

LSG to move on from KL Rahul and have a new captain in IPL 2025

KL Rahul recently met Sanjiv Goenka in Kolkata and Goenka hinted that the franchise could retain him. Sanjiv Goenka, the Lucknow Super Giants owner, did not reveal much about his team’s retention plans or skipper KL Rahul’s future with the franchise. Goenka did not elaborate on their talk, but referred to Rahul as “family”.

However, a report by AajTak has stated that Rahul will not be leading LSG in IPL 2025, and the franchise plans to discharge him. Rahul will participate in a mega-auction before the IPL 2025, which is almost certain to take place.

Rahul struggled as captain, but he thrived with the bat. The right-handed batsman scored 616 runs in IPL 2022 before adding 274 runs in 9 matches in IPL 2023. Rahul scored 520 runs in the IPL 2024.

He was hoping to make it back into the national squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, but he was unable to do so. Rahul has not played a T20I since the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The BCCI is likely to decide on the future of IPL 2025 soon, and a definitive statement on Rahul will not be released until after the board’s pronouncement. If there is a mega auction, the Right to Match (RTM) card may be reinstated.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma To Leave MI!! Harbhajan Singh Reveals Veteran’s Team After IPL 2025 Auction