The craze for the auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is getting higher as time is slowly passing by to get near the cash-rich league. The mega auction is returning for the very first time since 2022, and the question stands if Rohit Sharma, after his reported poor relationship with the Mumbai Indians, would get healed.

The team management of the five-time champions decided to bring on Hardik Pandya for the last edition of the tournament and make him the new leader of the side, replacing Rohit Sharma. The latter wasn’t seemingly aware of the whole situation.

The rumors spread out that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have been looking to get the ODI and Test captain of the Indian team, with KL Rahul potentially leaving the franchise. He was the 17th highest run-getter of the IPL 2024, smashing 417 runs in 14 innings at an average of over 32 and a strike rate of 150, as he celebrated a fifty and a century.

“Will Rohit Sharma go to Delhi or will Mumbai retain him?”- Harbhajan Singh

The former team-mater of Rohit Sharma in the national side and the Mumbai Indians, Harbhajan Singh, during an interview, revealed that it would be interesting to see if the opening batter moves to Delhi Capitals for the new season or decides to stay with the five-time champions.

“Yes, the IPL auction this year is going to be very buzzing. It will be interesting to see some of the big names and what they do. Will Rohit Sharma go to Delhi or, will Mumbai retain him? Everyone will be watching the big names.” The veteran off-spinner of the national side expressed.

The BCCI introduced a new rule for the impact player in the last few seasons, where the team can swap a player during their batting or bowling. The move has made the tournament exciting, but it has also decreased the workload of the all-rounders on the side, which in a way hasn’t been an advantage for the Indian team in the shortest format of the game.

Several players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have spoken against this role. However, recently, the veterans of the game, Ravichandran Ashwin, the current player of the league, and Zaheer Khan, who became the new mentor for the LSG a couple of days ago, have spoken in favor of the condition.

Harbhajan Singh, however, isn’t too sure about the rule, as he has displayed his wish to be back in the time when 160 was supposed to be a winning score in the shortest format of the game.

“I’m not too sure about the impact player rule. I would like to go back to the time when 160 was a winning total. Impact player rule helps push the score forward but, I’d like to see old-school cricket.” The Jalandhar-born shaded light.

The 44-year-old is going to lead the Manipal Tiger in the upcoming edition of the Legends League Cricket, which begins on September 27. He showed his excitement to be back in playing mode.

“Yes, it’s always great to play in LLC and, this is a fresh new season, so there’s a lot of excitement. The auction has also gone well and, we have been focused on which players to get for the team.” Harbhajan Singh concluded.

The BCCI is expected to release the rules of the retentions for the IPL 2025 in the first week of September before the teams take their final call.