Kuldeep Yadav, the T20 World Cup 2024 winning Indian spinner, has broken his silence on reports of him marrying a Bollywood actress.

Kuldeep Yadav was surprisingly benched by the Indian team for the USA leg of the T20 World Cup 2024. He didn’t play in the group A stage games in New York but was included in the Indian XI for the Super 8s, the semi-final, and the final of the tournament.

Kuldeep starred with the ball and picked 10 wickets in just 5 matches at an economy of 6.95 and best bowling of 3/19. However, he didn’t have such a great outing in the final as South African batters got stuck into him and he conceded 45 runs in his 4 overs.

However, India managed to win the thrilling final by 7 runs in the end and Kuldeep Yadav became a T20 World Cup winner.

Kuldeep Yadav is one of the few bachelors left in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team. The wrist-spinner recently hinted at some happy news, leaving admirers excited for wedding bells and wondering if the lucky one is from Bollywood.

Kuldeep Yadav reveals his marriage plans and speaks on reports of marrying a Bollywood Diva

Bollywood and cricket, two of India’s most popular and enduring industries, have a long history of high-profile love romances and marriages. The combination of gorgeous movie actresses and charismatic cricketers has always enthralled and enchanted millions.

In a recent interview, Kuldeep hinted at some exciting news for fans eagerly awaiting wedding bells, suggesting that a joyful announcement will be made soon.

Recently, there was a report of Kuldeep Yadav marrying a Bollywood actress, but the spinner made it clear that his future spouse would not be from Bollywood, as he wants a partner who prioritizes understanding and cares for him and his family rather than someone who seeks the spotlight of a glamorous career.

“You’ll get the good news soon, but it won’t be an actress. It is important that she can take care of me and my family,” Kuldeep told NDTV.

There have been many lovely couples from cricket and Bollywood including Sharmila Tagore and Nawab Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi, Mohammed Azharuddin and Sangeeta Bijlani, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma being a few noted ones.

