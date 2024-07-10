The chinaman of Indian cricket, Kuldeep Yadav feels that the retirement decision of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja from the shortest format of the game, at the end of the recent T20 World Cup 2024, has been their personal one, and that will open the door for the young players in the future.

First, it was Virat, who announced the decision after receiving the ‘Player of the Match’ of the final for his outstanding knock of 76 runs, while Rohit coming into the press conference with the trophy took the call to bring the curtains down of his T20I career, which started in 2007 by winning the inaugural 20-over World Cup.

On the very next day, Ravindra Jadeja announced his decision using his social media handle. This will provide a chance for the selectors to use their young players and make them ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, at home.

‘There is still time in that’- Kuldeep Yadav on marriage rumors

Virat Kohli finishes the shortest format of the game as the second highest run-getter, with 4188 runs in 117 innings, at an average of around 49 and a strike rate of nearly 140, with 38 half-centuries and a hundred which he made against Afghanistan.

Also Read: Ben Stokes Defends Decision Of James Anderson Retirement

In the case of Rohit Sharma, he ends his T20I career at the top of the run-scoring chart, with 4231 runs in 151 innings, at an average of 32.05, and a strike rate of 141, with 32 fifties and five centuries. His best is the unbeaten 121 runs he made against the same opposition as Kohli, at the start of this year.

‘It’s their personal decision. They have achieved a lot or India. I hope the youngsters will get a good opportunity.’ Kuldeep Yadav reflected. ‘They announced their retirement after winning the T20 World Cup and there is no batter achievement than that.’

Ravindra Jadeja’s retirement will make India look for another spin all-rounder of the side, but given that Axar Patel has done well in the recent T20 World Cup, they could perhaps aim for an off-spinning all-rounder in the side.

Kuldeep Yadav looked back at the phase of the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, where they were needed to defend 30 runs at run-a-ball, against two aggressive batters- Heinrich Klassen and David Miller. He praised the bowling performance of Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah- all of whom kept themselves calm and held their nerve for the last five overs.

‘It was a good approach. We were desperate to win the World Cup. We achieved what we wanted to.’ Kuldeep Yadav expressed in a recent interview.

There have also been some rumors of his marriage, as the UP-born didn’t break the silence on his future partner and said that there is still time left for such things.

‘There is still time in that and hopefully, you will get to know about it.’ Kuldeep Yadav remarked.

Also Read: England Hand Two Debut Caps In Jimmy Anderson’s Farewell Test Against West Indies

The Indian team touched down in Delhi on Thursday, where their fans were eagerly waiting to welcome their heroes. The players met the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi at his residence, before flying out to Mumbai and joining the victory parade up to the Wankhede Stadium.

The champion side was also felicitated with a prize money of INR 125 crore from the BCCI due to their special and incredible performances in this T20 World Cup. Kuldeep Yadav finished that event with 10 scalps in five innings, at an average of under 14 and an economy rate of under seven, with a best of 3/19.

He could be part of the Indian team for their next white-ball series in Sri Lanka, starting on July 27.