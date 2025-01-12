An update has come on Kuldeep Yadav, India wrist spinner’s availability for India v England ODI series. Kuldeep Yadav recently underwent surgery on his groin after the Bangladesh Test series at home last year.

The left-arm wrist-spinner has been out of action since the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru in October when he sustained a groin injury that required surgery in Germany. Although the operation was successful, a favorable report on Kuldeep has yet to be received.

The latest on Kuldeep is that the spinner has yet to resume bowling, making the Champions Trophy for him a race against time.

Kuldeep Yadav remains at NCA, yet to receive clearance

As per reports, Kuldeep Yadav’s selection will be based only on how well he performs in the Fitness Test. He will be chosen to the India squad for the three-match ODI series against the England National Cricket Team provided the team at NCA deems him fit.

According to rumors in Dainik Jagran, Kuldeep Yadav is currently at the NCA and will receive his fitness assessment between the 25th and 26th of January. Only after that will his selection for the ODI series against England’s National Cricket Team be made.

कुलदीप यादव अभी nca में हैं। 25, 26 तक उनकी रिपोर्ट आ सकती है। उसके बाद उनके वनडे में खेलने को लेकर फैसला होगा। https://t.co/dv8AWJL2bN — Abhishek Tripathi / अभिषेक त्रिपाठी (@abhishereporter) January 11, 2025

This player potential replacement for Kuldeep Yadav

One of the main selection problems for India moving into the ICC Champions Trophy is what kind of spin combination they want to use in the UAE for the 50-over game. Kuldeep Yadav’s unusual left-arm leg-spin would have been India’s trump card, but his fitness is uncertain, therefore the team will require backup plans.

Varun Chakaravarthy is one player whose outstanding results in the Vijay Hazare Trophy have helped enhance his stock tremendously. Although Tamil Nadu was eliminated from the competition in the quarterfinals against Rajasthan, Chakaravarthy left his mark with a five-wicket haul and concluded the tournament as the current leading wicket-taker with 18 scalps in six games.

Chakaravarthy was called back to the Indian national squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh following two successful IPL seasons. While it is a different format and Chakaravarthy has yet to make his ODI debut, 20+ wickets in each of the previous two IPL seasons at an economy of just above 8 against the world’s greatest batters is a plus for him.

Chakaravarthy has an added bonus this time: India’s coach will be Gautam Gambhir, who has a pre-established relationship with the spinner from their shared year at the Kolkata Knight Riders.

