Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s future in India’s international team has been decided in the recent BCCI meeting on Saturday (11th January). This meeting was conducted by the BCCI selection committee and officials to review India’s Test series losses to New Zealand and Australia.

To reveal the Indian team for the Twenty20 International series against England, the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, convened in Mumbai. However, with head coach Gautam Gambhir, Indian captain Agarkar, BCCI secretary-elect Devajit Saikia, and recently elected ICC Chairman Jay Shah present, the future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli was also a topic of conversation.

Rohit Sharma’s future depends on the BCCI selection committee

According to reports, BCCI administrators have left it up to the selectors, meaning that Rohit Sharma’s destiny would now only be determined by the committee. However, Ajit Agarkar and his squad are worried about the opening batsman’s stats in Test cricket, so things aren’t looking good for the skipper of India.

Rohit Sharma has only amassed 164 runs in the last eight Test matches. He only managed 31 runs at an average of about 6 in the just-finished Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25. He also received a lot of criticism during this time, and there were calls for his retirement.

According to the person with knowledge of the situation, Rohit Sharma’s wishes will not be fulfilled. He emphasized that the selection committee is concerned but added that he is sure the India captain would make a decision when it is appropriate.

Virat Kohli’s fate in the India Test team depends on Shubman Gill

It has been reported that selectors are also concerned about Virat Kohli’s form, but that all will rest on young batsman Shubman Gill. The performance of the latter will determine the senior batter’s future.

According to the source, Shubman Gill has not been as comfortable in his role as Virat Kohli was before Sachin Tendulkar’s retirement. According to him, the selecting committee will shortly decide on this issue as well.

“With the five-Test series against England still five months away, the selectors are likely to sit over the matter before forming an opinion. Shubman Gill hasn’t settled into the Kohli role as he was expected to; nowhere close to how ready Kohli was when Sachin Tendulkar hung up his boots. This is something that will be factored in by Agarkar’s selection committee,” source told Hindustan Times.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli both performed poorly in the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Gill only managed to score 93 runs in five innings at 18.60 with no fifty, while the senior batter hit almost 190 runs.

