Delhi’s cricket fans breached the security at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the second time during the recently concluded Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash against Railways, as the center of attraction was Virat Kohli, India’s former captain. The veteran turned up for the domestic game after 12 years since he faced Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad.

Virat Kohli’s decision to meet the domestic fixtures came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made it mandatory for the national players to be part of the domestic tournaments for India’s selection. Three fans rushed to meet the 36-year-old on the field, halting the game.

On the third day of the encounter, Delhi took the fielder after building a 133-run lead, as three fans managed to break through the security and reached the superstar to touch his feet. The security personnel was quick to intervene, but the incident raised serious concerns about the crowd management at the stadium.

This is the second instance of such breach in the game. Similar disruptions took place on the opening day, when a fan rushed onto the field and was dragged out by security. This isn’t a normal game for the daily Ranji followers with so much hype and attention because of Virat Kohli’s presence.

A security breach for Virat Kohli raises questions over crowd management in domestic cricket

Even before the game, a stampede-like situation took place as the fans scrambled to enter the stadium, leaving many people injured. Near the ground, the injured fans receive free medical treatment and attention from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) security team and police. A fan needed a leg bandage, while a security guard also sustained injuries while attempting to manage the situation.

Virat Kohli has not been in a good touch of late, with just 93 runs coming in six innings against New Zealand at home, celebrating just one half-century that came during the second innings of the series opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

During the recent five-match Test series in Australia of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, Kohli cracked just 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75, despite having his highest score of unbeaten 100 during the second innings of the series opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The DDCA had planned to open only two stands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, but the extreme presence of the fans promoted them to open the third stand to accommodate the massive crowd. Kohli walked with the bat on the morning of the second day’s play. After his trademark straight drive for a boundary, he was dismissed by Himanshu Sangwan for just six runs with a brilliant inswinger.

Despite that, the fans continued to flock to the stadium in hopes of witnessing the star batter redeem himself in the second innings. The incidents have highlighted the importance of better management in the future in handling the crowd and following strict security management to ensure the safety of the players, officials, and spectators.

Virat Kohli’s presence, undoubtedly, sparked excitement for domestic cricket, but such repeated breaches serve as a reminder of how these things would be needed to manage to maintain the integrity of the game. The hope for the fans was to see their favorite batter in the second innings, but it wasn’t possible as Delhi scripted an inning and 19 runs of victory, thanks to the five-wicket haul by Shivam Sharma.