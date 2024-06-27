LPL 2024 To Introduce New ‘Power Blast Overs’ Rule; Here Are The Full Details

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has announced the introduction of a new rule in the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL 2024), which brings in additional powerplay overs for the batting side.

The LPL 2024 season will span from July 1 to 21, clashing heavily with the Major League Cricket in the United States. The latter will feature more well-known international players; the LPL has generally failed to draw global talent despite the money on offer, but it is popular among local fans.

The tournament’s fifth season, the LPL 2024 will feature 20 league matches between five franchises, followed by three playoffs and a final. Each team will play each other twice during the league stage before four of the five teams advance to the playoffs.

Dambulla Sixers, a new club, is one of the teams. The Dambulla team’s ownership shift was announced earlier this month, after Sri Lanka Cricket was forced to cancel the previous franchise due to one of its co-owners, Tamim Rahman, being arrested by Sri Lanka authorities under the Prevention of Offences Related to Sports Act.

What is the ‘Power Blast Overs’ rule in LPL 2024?

The Lanka Premier League organizers will introduce a new feature dubbed ‘Power Blast Overs’ to add more aggression and excitement to a specific portion of their league. The feature is intended to include a special powerplay in the latter part of both innings.

“The Lanka Premier League 2024 will introduce an exciting new feature with the addition of a special power play towards the latter part of each innings. This innovation, named ‘Power Blast Overs,’ will provide each team with a two-overpower play during the 16th and 17th overs of their innings,” SLC said in a statement.

The newly introduced Power Blast Overs feature will be used in the 16th and 17th overs of each innings. During this phase, a team will be allowed to field only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle, rather than the typical five outside the first six overs.

“This new power play will be in addition to the traditional power play that occurs during the first six overs of an inning. During the ‘Power Blast Overs,’ only four fielders will be allowed outside the circle, thus creating a more aggressive and thrilling phase of the game,” the statement added.

On the new feature, Tournament Director of the LPL 2024 Samantha Dodanwela said, “We decided to bring this innovation in order to create further excitement for the league, which is growing year by year. This new introduction is sure to generate a lot of excitement among the fans, and the teams will need to strategize effectively to make the most of this period.”

