Chris Silverwood’s tenure as Sri Lanka’s head coach came to an end, as he resigned after the team’s poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. The 49-year-old’s departure comes shortly after Mahela Jayawardene resigned as consulting coach following the team’s poor T20 World Cup campaign, which saw them fail to qualify for the Super 8s.

The team led by Wanindu Hasaranga was eliminated from the ICC competition in the group round. Sri Lanka won one match against the Netherlands in the 2024 T20 World Cup. They lost against South Africa and Bangladesh and did not proceed to the tournament’s Super Eight stage.

Chris Silverwood became Sri Lanka’s head coach in April 2022. His contract was extended by Sri Lanka Cricket until the end of the current T20 World Cup.

Silverwood, a former England fast bowler, will be noted for his focus on strengthening Sri Lanka’s pace resources. Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, and Nuwan Thushara are among those who have excelled under him. Sri Lanka also won the T20 Asia Cup in 2022 and reached the final of the 2023 ODI Asia Cup during his term.

Time for me to return home to family: Chris Silverwood

According to ESPNcricinfo, Chris Silverwood quit before any internal discussions regarding extending his contract further. SLC CEO Ashley de Silva stated that Silverwood communicated his decision to quit before the board had had any internal discussions about whether to extend his contract further.

“Being an international coach means long periods away from loved ones. After lengthy conversations with my family and with a heavy heart, I feel it is now time for me to return home and spend some quality time together.

I would like to thank the players, coaches, backroom staff, and management of the SLC for their support during my time in Sri Lanka. Without your support, none of the success would have been possible. It has been a real honor for me to be part of Sri Lanka Cricket and I will be taking away many fond memories,” said Chris Silverwood in a statement released by Sri Lanka Cricket.

Sri Lanka has also had two terrible World Cup campaigns throughout this period. They placed eighth in last year’s ODI World Cup and hence failed to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy. They also failed to advance beyond the first round of the present T20 World Cup, losing to South Africa and Bangladesh respectively.

