The left-arm pace bowler of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Mohsin Khan, has looked back at how afraid he was during an interaction with MS Dhoni, the former World Cup-winning captain of India, during the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the aura of the veteran.

The success of MS Dhoni as the batter and the captain of any side has inspired a huge bunch of young players who always look up to him to get better in the future. The Ranchi-born handed over the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their young right-handed opening batter, Ruturaj Gaikwad, to make sure the franchise can look forward to the future.

One of the craziest moments of his career for the Blue Brigade was the six against Nuwan Kulasekhara during the final of the 2011 ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and Mohsin, during the recent podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, opened up about the potential Diwali celebrations for those sixes.

“Dhoni bhai is my idol. Woh jo chakke maarte hai end mein jaake (The way he hits those sixes, in the end, is unbelievable).” The Uttar Pradesh-born expressed during the show.

The pacer has featured in 55 T20s, picking up 71 wickets at an average of under 21 and a strike rate of 16 with an economy rate of 7.56. In the recent 2024 season of the IPL, the pacer bagged ten wickets in as many games at an average of 38.50 and an economy rate of over ten.

“I was just 13 or 14 years old at the time, watching the final (of the 2011 ODI World Cup at home). As soon as he hit that six, it felt like a Diwali celebration everywhere.” The 26-year-old captured the jubilation followed by the historic victory.

“Can’t talk to MS Dhoni directly”- Mohsin Khan

The IPL Governing Council (GC) recently modified the rules of the retentions of the tournament where they highlighted that an Indian player who hasn’t featured for the national side for more than five years going into the respective season of the tournament can be addressed as an uncapped player and will cost only INR 4 crore for retention.

In that scenario, the five-time IPL winning captain MS Dhoni can be retained for just INR 4 crores in the retention policy, as his last game for the national side came in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

Mohsin Khan was asked to express his admiration for the wicket-keeper batter, and he admitted the nervy moments in order to approach him for a conversation on the game.

“I feel happy just seeing him from afar. Main samne se baat nhi kar pata hu (I can’t talk to him directly), but watching him gives me joy.” The LSG fast bowler admitted with a beaming smile on his face.

Going to the deadline for the retention on October 31, the speculation was around the 43-year-old and whether he would be making a comeback in the field for the Yellow Army, but the former captain has revealed how he would want to enjoy the last few years of cricket.

“I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I am able to play. In our childhood, we used to go out to play at 4 pm and enjoy the game. But when you play a professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy cricket, just like a game. That’s what I want to do.” MS Dhoni concluded, satisfying the fans and the management of the Super Kings.