LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be facing Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 48th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Tuesday (April 30).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between LSG and MI. You’ll get the LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our LSG vs MI match prediction.

LSG vs MI: Match Preview:

Both LSG and MI will be desperate for a much-needed win after suffering losses in their last outings. With just a handful of league games left and the race for the playoffs heating up, no team can afford any further slips. While LSG are still in a very commanding position, MI’s chances of progressing to the next stage are extremely low.

LSG suffered a crushing seven-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals at home in their last game. While they managed to post a competitive total of 196 for 5, the bowlers could not defend the total. RR chased down the total in 19 overs by losing just three wickets.

MI, on the other hand, are coming into this game on the back of two crushing losses. They suffered a 9-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals before losing the game against Delhi Capitals by 10 runs. For the second time this season, MI bowlers conceded more than 250 runs as DC scored 257. In reply, MI came up with a fighting effort but eventually finished on 247.

IPL 2024 points table:

With five wins and four losses, LSG are currently at the fifth spot in the IPL 2024 Points Table. On the other hand, MI are at the ninth spot with three wins and six losses.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 9 8 1 0 0 16 0.694 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.972 Chennai Super Kings 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.81 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.075 Lucknow Super Giants 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.059 Delhi Capitals 10 5 5 0 0 10 -0.276 Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 0 0 8 -1.113 Punjab Kings 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.187 Mumbai Indians 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.261 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.415

LSG vs MI: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

LSG:

1st match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs. 3rd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs. 4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs. 5th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by six wickets.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by six wickets. 6th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. 7th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets. 8th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 9th match; Lost against Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.

MI:

1st match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by six runs.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by six runs. 2nd match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. 4th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs. 5th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. 6th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. 7th match: Beat Punjab Kings by nine runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by nine runs. 8th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets. 9th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 10 runs.

LSG vs MI: Match info:

Article Title LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Lucknow Super Giants & Mumbai Indians Series name IPL 2024 Date 30-Apr-24 Category LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction Stadium Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

LSG vs MI Head To Head record:

LSG MI 04 Matches played 04 03 Won 01 01 Lost 03 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between LSG and MI:

Ground Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants No Result Total Brabourne Stadium 0 1 0 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 0 0 1 Wankhede Stadium 0 1 0 1 BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium 0 1 0 1 Overall 1 3 0 4

LSG vs MI Weather Report & Pitch Report:

LSG vs MI Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 36°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 179

LSG Squad:

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Manimaran Siddharth, Arshad Khan, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Shamar Joseph, Ashton Turner, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav

MI squad:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Mohammad Nabi, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Akash Madhwal, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Kumar Kartikeya, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Kwena Maphaka

Fantasy stats for LSG vs MI:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all LSG players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain LSG L Rahul Wicket Keeper 10 8 2 1 LSG M Stoinis All Rounder 10 7 1 0 LSG N Pooran Wicket Keeper 10 7 0 1 LSG A Mishra Bowler 9 6 1 0 LSG Y Thakur Bowler 10 6 1 0 LSG K Gowtham All Rounder 10 5 0 1 LSG Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler 10 5 1 1 LSG A Badoni Batter 10 4 0 0 LSG D Hooda Batter 10 4 0 0 LSG K Mayers Batter 10 4 0 0 LSG M Khan Bowler 10 4 0 0 LSG D Padikkal Batter 10 3 0 0 LSG K Pandya All Rounder 10 3 0 1 LSG Q de Kock Wicket Keeper 10 3 1 0 LSG A Khan Bowler 8 2 0 0 LSG M Yadav Bowler 3 2 0 0 LSG R Bishnoi Bowler 10 2 0 0 LSG S Mavi Bowler 3 2 0 1 LSG M Henry Bowler 3 1 0 0 LSG P Mankad Batter 5 1 1 0 LSG Y Singh Charak Bowler 3 1 0 0 LSG M Siddharth Bowler 3 0 0 0 LSG S Joseph Bowler 1 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all MI players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain MI T Varma Batter 10 8 0 0 MI H Pandya All Rounder 10 7 0 0 MI D Brevis Batter 9 6 0 0 MI A Madhwal Bowler 10 5 1 2 MI I Kishan Wicket Keeper 10 5 0 1 MI J Bumrah Bowler 10 5 3 0 MI K Kartikeya Bowler 10 5 0 0 MI R Sharma Batter 10 5 1 0 MI S Yadav Batter 10 5 1 0 MI G Coetzee Bowler 8 4 1 0 MI N Wadhera Batter 10 4 0 1 MI T David Batter 10 4 0 1 MI S Gopal Bowler 6 3 0 0 MI M Nabi All Rounder 7 2 0 1 MI P Chawla Bowler 10 2 0 0 MI R Shepherd All Rounder 8 2 0 0 MI N Dhir All Rounder 3 1 0 0 MI V Vinod Wicket Keeper 3 1 0 0 MI A Tendulkar Bowler 4 0 0 0 MI K Maphaka Bowler 2 0 0 0 MI L Wood Bowler 2 0 0 0 MI N Thushara Bowler 2 0 0 0 MI S Mulani Bowler 3 0 0 0

LSG vs MI Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of LSG vs MI for the 48th match of IPL 2024:

LSG Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

LSG impact players:

Amit Mishra, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Manimaran Siddharth

MI Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

MI impact players:

Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya

Most runs and wickets for LSG and MI in IPL 2024:

Most runs for LSG in IPL 2024 KL Rahul – 378 runs Most wickets for LSG in IPL 2024 Yash Thakur – 10 wickets Most runs for MI in IPL 2024 Tilak Varma – 336 runs Most wickets for MI in IPL 2024 Jasprit Bumrah – 14 wickets

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Rohit Sharma: While Rohit Sharma has got the runs this season, he has not really managed to deliver consistently. In nine games so far, he has scored 311 runs with the help of one century.

While Rohit Sharma has got the runs this season, he has not really managed to deliver consistently. In nine games so far, he has scored 311 runs with the help of one century. Marcus Stoinis: After scoring a stunning match-winning century against Chennai Super Kings, Marcus Stoinis was out for a duck in the last game against Rajasthan Royals. He will be looking to bounce back.

Top Picks for LSG vs MI Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Quinton de Kock: In nine games so far, Quinton de Kock has scored 236 runs with the help of three half-centuries. He will be eyeing a big score against his former team.

In nine games so far, Quinton de Kock has scored 236 runs with the help of three half-centuries. He will be eyeing a big score against his former team. Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan has been getting the starts regularly this season but has failed to convert them into big scores. He has scored 212 runs in 9 games so far.

Budget Picks for LSG vs MI Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Mohsin Khan: Mohsin Khan has impressed many with his performance in the powerplay this season. Having picked up seven wickets so far, he will be looking to give his team a good start with the ball.

Mohsin Khan has impressed many with his performance in the powerplay this season. Having picked up seven wickets so far, he will be looking to give his team a good start with the ball. Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya has made an impact with both bat and ball this season. He has scored 73 runs and picked up five wickets so far.

LSG vs MI Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Quinton de Kock KL Rahul (vc) Ishan Kishan Nicholas Pooran Batsmen Rohit Sharma (c) Suryakumar Yadav Allrounders Krunal Pandya Marcus Stoinis Hardik Pandya Bowlers Ravi Bishnoi Jasprit Bumrah

LSG vs MI Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers KL Rahul Ishan Kishan Nicholas Pooran Batsmen Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav (vc) Allrounders Krunal Pandya Marcus Stoinis (c) Hardik Pandya Bowlers Ravi Bishnoi Jasprit Bumrah Nuwan Thushara

LSG vs MI Match Prediction Today:

LSG will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the contest against MI. Not only the current form, but the past record is also on LSG’s side. LSG have won three of the four games they have played against MI so far and will be fancying their chances to win the upcoming game as well.