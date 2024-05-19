Mahela Jayawardene, the former Sri Lankan captain, and Mumbai Indians coach, is one of the front-runners for the post of Team India head coach, reports suggested. The board is soliciting applications over the next few weeks to replace current head coach Rahul Dravid.

Rahul Dravid became Team India’s head coach in November 2021, signing a two-year contract. The BCCI and the 51-year-old agreed to an extension until the 2024 T20 World Cup after tenure came to an end after World Cup 2023. Dravid can reapply for the position, but he has told the BCCI that he is not interested in another term with the Indian cricket team.

The BCCI is examining many applicants for the head coach role. As per ESPNCricinfo report, the cricket board reportedly contacted three foreign IPL coaches, including Stephen Fleming and Ricky Ponting. Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders, has been contacted for the post.

Mahela Jayawardene considered for the Indian team head coach role

Meanwhile, as per the Hindustan Times reports on May 19, 2024, Mahela Jayawardene is among the leading candidates to become India’s new head coach. He has experience in coaching, as he was part of the Sri Lankan setup for a while and then became the head coach of Mumbai Indians. Under his guidance, MI won three IPL titles in 2017, 2019, and 2020.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is looking for a coach who is willing to commit to the future three-year cycle of all-format ICC competitions, which includes the 2025 ODI Champions Trophy, 2026 T20 World Cup, 2027 ODI World Cup, and World Test Championship cycles in 2025 and 2027.

“The successful candidate will be responsible for developing a world-class Indian cricket team that delivers sustained success in all conditions and formats, inspiring current and future generations of cricketers and stakeholders with their approach to the game.” “The Head Coach will have overall responsibility for the performance and management of the India Men’s team in all three formats of the game.” “The Head Coach will lead a team of specialist coaches and support staff and will be responsible for defining their roles, their performance and ongoing development.” “The Head Coach will be responsible for reviewing, maintaining, and enforcing the disciplinary codes within the Indian Men’s team,” BCCI stated in its advertisement for India’s head coach.

The incoming coach of the Indian squad will face a significant challenge in overseeing a transition period across all formats. As many players near the conclusion of their careers, the key responsibility of finding acceptable replacements for the squad becomes increasingly important for assuring long-term success.

