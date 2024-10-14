With an absolute dismal campaign in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where Mumbai Indians finished with the wooden spoon thanks to their four wins in 14 encounters, a change in their coaching set-up was always expected. They have ended their relationship with Mark Boucher, their coach, for the last two seasons.

In his position, Mahela Jayawardene has returned as the side’s new head coach. Boucher replaced the former Sri Lankan captain for the 2022 season after he served the same role for the Proteas. He will relocate with another team in the IL T20, SA20, or MI NY.

In 2022, Jayawardene became the Mumbai Indians’ global head of the game, as they prepared to observe the franchise’s expanse worldwide. He has worked with the coaching staff and delivered the trophy to each of them.

“With each of these teams having a set coaching staff, who also coach multiple teams in the MI family mirroring the ethos, style of play, and decision-making that elevate the cricket played by the MI One Family, Mahela’s role has now again evolved within the MI ecosystem” The franchise expressed in a statement.

Under Boucher, the Mumbai Indians brought their premier and young all-rounder Hardik Pandya back into the set-up. They replaced him with Rohit Sharma for the captaincy position in 2024, which the fans of the team didn’t receive on a lighter note.

“We are thrilled to have Mahela back as the head coach of Mumbai Indians. With our global teams having found their footing within their ecosystems, the opportunity to bring him back to MI arose. His leadership, knowledge, and passion for the game have always benefitted MI.” The statement elaborated.

The Sri Lankan has processed his plans to build the vision of the franchise owners. He has vowed to increase the love of the Mumbai Indians build on the vision of the owners and continue to work on the side.

“My journey within the MI family has always been one of evolution. In 2017, the focus was on bringing together a talented group of individuals to play the best cricket ever, and we did very well.” Jayawardene highlighted.

Paras Mhambrey to join Mumbai Indians from IPL 2025

The last staff of the T20 World Cup winning side, Paras Mhambrey, the bowling coach of the Indian team, has finally got the job as he has secured the same role for the five-time champions. The former head coach of the Blue Brigade, Rahul Dravid, jokingly addressed that at the end of the T20 World Cup 2024, all of them would be unemployed.

“I will be able to move on quickly from this win, next week I will be unemployed. I don’t want to think too far ahead, but yes, I hope, I will be able to move on. I think that’s what life is all about.” The veteran famously said in Barbados after they lifted the T20 World Cup 2024.

However, since then, Dravid has joined the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals, carrying Vikram Rathour with him in the set-up as the batting coach. Mumbai Indians have released a statement that a 52-year-old Indian pacer, who has featured in two Tests and three ODIs, will be part of their camp.

The ‘One Family’ already has been enjoying the service of Lasith Malinga as the bowling coach, and now the division of work seems to be breaking in the future for the Mumbai Indians from the 2025 season of the IPL.