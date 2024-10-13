The former middle-order batter of the Indian team, Sanjay Manjrekar, has desired to change the rule to include the premier pacer of the Blue Brigade, Mohammad Shami, for the upcoming five-match Test series in Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 towards the end of the year.

Mohammad Shami has been out of action since the final of the Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 at home, where he was the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 24 scalps in seven innings at an average of under 11 and a strike rate of around 12, shouldering on three five-wicket hauls with a best figure of 7/57.

The Bengal pacer missed the two red-ball games in South Africa before going through a successful ankle surgery, which ruled him out of the home Tests against England, followed by the Indian Premier League (IPL). He also didn’t feature in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America.

Mohammad Shami was supposed to make a comeback in the recent two-match series against Bangladesh, but he was rested and hasn’t been named for the opening game of the New Zealand series, which starts on October 16 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Sanjay Manjrekar wants India to carry 90% fit Mohammad Shami for BGT 2024-25

When it comes to the five-day format of the game, the Uttar Pradesh-born has claimed 229 wickets in 64 games at an average of under 28 and a strike rate of around 50, shouldering on six five-wicket hauls and 12 four-wicket hauls with a best bowling figure of 6/56 in an innings.

The last red-ball game for him came against the Pat Cummins-led side during the final of the World Test Championship 2021-23. The question stands if he is fit enough to start the Australia trip.

“I think Mohammad Shami is a conversation in itself here. We are hoping he is fit, but if he is not able to go through a two or three-match Test series against New Zealand, does he automatically become someone whom you will rule out for Australia because you don’t want to come back from injury and go straight to Australia or is there still hope with Mohammad Shami?” The ESPNcricinfo presenter, Ronak Kapoor, asked.

The former Indian batter, Sanjay Manjrekar, has vowed to carry the pacer to Australia even if he is 90% fit, as the pacer has always focused on using the seam position in the best manner.

“I am not sure about the attitude and approach of the selectors, team management with Mohammad Shami, because he is like, you know, Blue Chip company, you want him fit but even if he is 90% fit because he is such a skilled bowler. He is not as physical in the way he bowls as Jasprit Bumrah, who needs to peak fitness.” The former player expressed in the discussion.

“So, I would go for Shami and play him whenever he is fit and not think long term.” The presenter questioned.

“So, you are sensing that you don’t need overs under him. He is not that kind of a bowler?” Manjrekar replied.

The renowned commentator wants the selectors and the team management to handle Mohammad Shami differently because of the skill and class he keeps.

“No, I mean, you need overs, but let’s not put him through the stringent Test of proving match fitness because all the magic is in the way he releases the ball. Sometimes, he hardly runs in and creates the effect on the pitch. So, with him, I will be a little sort of handling him differently.” Sanjay Manjrekar concluded.