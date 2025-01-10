Manish Pandey, an India and Karnataka batter, has prompted suspicions of divorce from his wife Ashrita Shetty, only days after legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal caused a similar controversy.

Pandey and his wife unfollowed one other on Instagram, igniting suspicion about their breakup. The news has shocked the cricket community, as both of them had been seen together several times in the past.

Manish Pandey has been out of the Indian team for a long time. In 2021, he played an ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo, his last international match. Since then, bad form and intense competition in the Indian team have hampered his chances.

In addition to international cricket, the 35-year-old was recently omitted from Karnataka’s Vijay Hazare Trophy squad as selectors decided to invest in younger players following a disappointing performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Pandey is expected to play for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy’s second round.

Manish Pandey triggers divorce rumors with his wife

Manish Pandey married Ashrita Shetty, a model turned actress, on December 2, 2019, in Mumbai. They were frequently spotted together during the early years of their marriage, but they haven’t appeared in public in a long time.

Ashrita is said to have erased all of her photos with Manish Pandey from June of last year. Pandey has done a similar thing, deleting all of his Instagram images with his wife.

All of these occurrences have caused alarm among their family, friends, and fans. However, both have opted to remain mute thus far and have not issued an official comment on the subject.

Manish Pandey’s India cricketing career

Manish Pandey made a memorable ODI debut in 2015, scoring a crucial 71 off 86 balls in India’s victory against Zimbabwe. In 2016, he made news for scoring a stunning century against Australia in Sydney.

Pandey batted at No. 4 and hit a brilliant 104* off 81 balls, leading India to an unbelievable victory. Pandey hit eight fours and one six during his innings, helping India reach 331 with two balls remaining.

Manish Pandey will be seen in the 2019 Indian Premier League season for the Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR signed him during the IPL 2025 mega auction for INR 75 lakh. His best IPL performance came in the 2014 final against Kings XI Punjab, when he hit 94 off just 50 balls to help KKR win the title.

Also Read: Dhanashree Verma Breaks Silence On Rumors Of Rift With Yuzvendra Chahal