Manoj Tiwary, former India cricketer and Bengal Minister, has once again blamed MS Dhoni and the BCCI for not giving him proper chances when he was at the peak of his career. He also stated that such ignoring of his talents led to his confidence being crushed.

Manoj Tiwary has reopened the wounds of his contentious removal from the Indian squad over a decade ago, indirectly blaming MS Dhoni and the BCCI selection committee.

Tiwary struck a century against the West Indies in an ODI in 2011 but was dropped the following game, only to play his next match for India eight months later. He has expressed his dissatisfaction with the choice numerous times, yet every time the subject of his omissions comes up again, Tiwary is unable to help but show his disappointment.

Earlier this year, Tiwary, a senior Bengal cricketer, stated that he hopes to one day question Dhoni about why the axe landed only on him, even though Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were not getting runs 12 years ago.

Dukh to hota hi hai- Manoj Tiwary on his unfulfilled India career; blames MS Dhoni and BCCI

Continuing the trend, Tiwary spoke up about his snub once more, adding that while a lot of water had passed under the bridge, being dropped from the team at the ‘height’ of his career harmed his confidence.

“See, it happened a long time ago. It’s a matter of the past, but yes, dukh to hota hi hai (It was sad). I would lie if I said it wasn’t saddening. What can we do? It’s life; but it needs to move forward. If I am to write my autobiography or I do a podcast of my own, I will reveal it all. But it wasn’t easy. When a player is at his peak, when his confidence is crushed, it causes a change in mindset,” Tiwary told Cricket Addictor in a chat.

Tiwary played 12 ODIs and three Tests for India between 2008 and 2015, which was a sharp departure to how he and experts expected his career to unfold.

He made his CB Series debut in Australia, but had a disappointing outing, being bowled for two runs by Brett Lee. After five low scores, Tiwary scored 104 not out in Chennai in December 2011, but he did not play again until July 2012.

He played just six ODIs since and failed to recreate that magic, eventually leading to his ouster from the Indian team.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar Reddy Like To Make India Test Debut In Australia Test Series- Reports