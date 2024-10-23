Nitish Kumar Reddy, the talented young all-rounder, is set to make his India Test debut during the five-Test series in Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

The five-member national selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is considering Reddy as a seam-bowling all-rounder for India’s highly anticipated trip to Australia.

Team India’s goal is to improve their bowling depth, particularly for a rigorous trip to Australia that begins next month and will include five Tests. Nitish Kumar Reddy just made his India debut in the T20I series against Bangladesh, impressing everyone with both bat and ball.

According to the Indian Express, Nitish Kumar Reddy is now being considered a vital player for the upcoming Australia tour. The final decision is scheduled to be made after the second Test between India and New Zealand in Pune, which begins on October 24.

Nitish Kumar Reddy ready for India Test debut on Australia tour

The report also revealed that India’s senior selection committee will convene in Pune following the second India vs. New Zealand Test to choose the Test squad for the next Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia. And Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to be named to the Test team.

Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket squad is expected to fly to Perth on November 10, four days after the third and final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. Given the tough five Tests in Australia over more than two months, the Indian team will be vast in size.

India will leave for Perth with at least four net bowlers to back them in Australia. On the other hand, Shardul Thakur, the hero of India’s memorable Gabba Test victory in 2022, is being considered for the Test series in Australia.

Shardul Thakur, who has recently returned from injury and is currently playing for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, hopes to return to Test cricket. His last outing for India came in December 2023, on a tour of South Africa.

The Indian Express report stated: “It is understood that it could well come down to Reddy and Thakur vying for one spot. Reddy is seen as an all-rounder for the future who has the potential to even play long format.”

Nitish Reddy included in India A squad for Australia tour to audition for BGT 2024-25

Shardul Thakur and Nitish Kumar Reddy could compete for a berth as an all-rounder in India’s Test team. Reddy, widely regarded as a future all-rounder, shows great promise, particularly with his ability to bowl 10-15 overs every day—a significant criterion that the Indian selectors would consider during the upcoming India A series against Australia.

Notably, Reddy will play two first-class matches on October 31 and November 7, and his workload management will be constantly watched by team management and selectors.

Furthermore, he gets a fantastic opportunity to impress the team management in an intra-squad practice game before the first Test against Australia in Perth.

Thakur’s steady domestic performances, along with his proven track record in Australia, make him a formidable candidate. However, the 33-year-old is now up against a difficult challenge from Reddy, who symbolizes India’s future crop of seam-bowling all-rounders.

Also Read: Cheteshwar Pujara In Line For India Comeback As Squad For Australia Tour Likely On October 18- Reports