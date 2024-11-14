Dale Steyn, former South African pacer, has said that Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen should fetch at least INR 10 Crores in the upcoming IPL 2025 auction. This comes after Jansen’s heroics with both the bat and the ball in the recent third T20I between South Africa and India at Centurion.

Despite being a member of the Indian Premier League since 2021, Jansen has failed to establish himself. With the highest bowling stats of 3/25 throughout the league, the left-arm pacer has taken 20 wickets in 21 innings at an average of 35.75 across four seasons, with a slightly higher economy rate of 9.53.

In the third T20I against India, Marco Jansen proved to be the most economical bowler from South Africa, as he took one wicket and conceded just 7 runs per over in a high-scoring match, where 10.67 runs were scored per over.

Marco Jansen A 10 Crore Player? – Dale Steyn

And then when the Proteas were asked to chase a 220-run target, Jansen slammed 54 runs, including five sixes and four fours, from 17 balls. With just 16 balls, he achieved the half-century milestone, which is the fastest in T20I history against India. South Africa lost the match by 11 runs after Arshdeep Singh removed him on the third ball of the final over.

Reacting to the brilliant performance of Marco Jansen, former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn posted on X, that the all-rounder could fetch INR 10 crore at the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction.

“Marco Jansen A 10 crore player? I’d say so,” Steyn wrote on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Tilak Varma’s maiden T20I century helps India take 2-1 lead in 4- T20I series

Earlier India was asked to bat first by Aiden Markram, the Proteas captain. Jansen dismissed Sanju Samson for a duck on the second ball of the first over. But then Abhishek Sharma (50 in 25 balls) added 107 runs for the second wicket with Tilak Varma, who was promoted to no.3.

After Sharma got out, Tilak took center stage and hammered the South African bowlers to all corners of the Centurion ground. Varma ended up scoring 107* in 56 balls with eight boundaries and seven sixes.

His knock helped India post 219/6 in 20 overs, which proved to be enough despite Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen’s assault on Indian bowlers in the death.

