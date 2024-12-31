Former Australia captain Mark Taylor has attacked Sunil Gavaskar and other former Indian cricketers for criticizing the third umpire’s decision to order Yashasvi Jaiswal out on the fifth day of the Melbourne Test.

During the 71st over of India’s innings on Day 5, Yashasvi Jaiswal attempted to draw away a short ball from Pat Cummins down the leg side but missed. Carey got the catch cleanly behind the stumps, and the Australian fielders made a massive appeal.

The on-field umpire first declared it not out. The third umpire checked from several angles and saw a distinct deflection as the ball passed the bat. However, the Snicko did not display anything on it.

However, the third umpire gave it out after viewing it from various camera angles. It generated outrage, and Jaiswal even argued with the umpires about the judgment before returning to the pavilion.

Sunil Gavaskar slams umpire on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal

Even though nothing was displayed on Snicko, the third umpire issued Jaiswal a questionable call. However, the ball’s route had shifted after passing the bat, and it appeared to be out of sight. Gavaskar was harsh on the third umpire, chastising him for not employing technology correctly.

The great India opener referred to the ball’s change of path as an “optical illusion” and stated that Sharfuddoula, the third umpire, might have used the technology more effectively. He even instructed the third umpire not to employ technology if he has to make decisions this way.

Mark Taylor slams Sunil Gavaskar and other Indian experts for their reaction

Mark Taylor also rejected any disagreement in this matter, noting that Yashasvi Jaiswal had edged the ball. He chastised Sunil Gavaskar and the other experts for attempting to spark controversy out of nothing.

Along with Sunil Gavaskar, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla protested the umpire’s decision to dismiss Jaiswal.

“To me, there is no controversy. You can see from that replay that he clearly edges the ball, and there is a clear deviation. There is no controversy here. The people who find controversy, are looking for controversy. Australia took 10 genuine wickets yesterday and thoroughly deserved the win,” Taylor said.

Mark Taylor speaks on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal

Mark Taylor responded to Sunil Gavaskar’s criticism and claimed that technology like Snicko might not deter the edge sometimes since it is not 100 percent.

“Things like Snicko, and all the technology, are not 100 per cent, and everyone knows that. Particularly Snicko when you’ve got a stump mic, which is in the base of the stumps, and you’ve got a batter who edges the ball some two metres away up above his head… you may or may not hear that through the stump microphone,” Taylor explained to Nine Today.

In this example, the Snicko may not have spotted Yashasvi Jaiswal’s nick because the ball was above his shoulders. The Snicko did not cause any disruption, which sparked the misconception

The fifth and final Test between Australia and India will be played in Sydney from January 3 onwards.

