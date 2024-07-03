Former Australia opener Mark Waugh has suggested a complete reboot of the Kangaroos T20I setup after the Mitchell Marsh-led side was knocked out of the competition without reaching the semi-finals.

The 2021 T20 Champions failed to qualify for the semi-finals due to their shock loss to Afghanistan in the Super 8s stage. They also then lost to India in the same stage and hence were knocked out of the competition before the semi-finals.

This was the second time Australia failed to reach the semis as in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which was hosted by Australia, the Kangaroos had been knocked out in the group stage as well.

In reaction to the same, Mark Waugh slammed the squad selection of the Australian team for the T20 World Cup 2024. He argued that Jake Fraser-McGurk and West Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis should have made been in the 15-member squad.

“We need a reboot in T20 cricket,”- Mark Waugh

Fraser-McGurk was left out of the 15-man squad but named a traveling reserve, while Inglis was benched in favor of experienced gloveman Matthew Wade, who had a disappointing season at bat. Waugh also criticized the decision to rest ace bowler Mitchell Starc for the vital Super Eight match against Afghanistan, which ultimately backfired.

“We need a reboot in T20 cricket. With the amount of talent we’ve got in the squad and around the squad, we should do a lot better than that. We’ve got a lot of good players who didn’t play in that tournament.

Jake Fraser-McGurk should have been in the squad, because you just have him there, ready, locked and loaded to go if you need him, but he wasn’t there. The non-selection of Mitchell Starc against Afghanistan was crucial, and even Josh Inglis not getting a game,” Waugh said on Fox Sports’ The Back Page show.

Waugh also mentioned the potential of splitting up national coaching duties, similar to England’s policy with the appointment of Brendon McCullum and Matthew Mott two years ago.

“I reckon we need a reboot by having a different coach for T20 cricket, or 50-over cricket (as well). I think a fresh set of eyes, someone in there to come in and make some change. I think we need to look at some fresh eyes in that T20 outfit,” he added.

