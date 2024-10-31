The probable retentions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will take place on October 31, the deadline before which all ten franchises were asked to submit the list of the probable retained players to the Governing Council (GC). The excitement is getting high as the fans have been waiting eagerly to get their favorite players.

The rules and regulations of the IPL have declared that each team will be allowed a maximum of six players, in the division of five capped and one uncapped player. The first and fourth retained players have been given a price tag of INR 18 crores, while the second and fifth will go for INR 14 crores. The third player will be bought for INR 11 crore.

The excitement has led to a 20% increase in the auction purse. Teams will now have a better purse than INR 120 crore in the auction, with the revised salary cap being INR 146 crore. These regulations have changed the dynamics of the tournament in various ways, and most of the franchises are taking it differently for the upcoming seasons.

The captaincy department is the talk of the town, where the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), are thinking of dropping their captain, Shreyas Iyer, despite him leading them to their third title in the tournament. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals (DC) is also planning to part ways with their captain Rishabh Pant.

Irfan Pathan issues huge warning to KKR and DC regarding IPL captaincy dilemma

The wicket-keeper batter was about to get retained by the 2020 runners-up, but the GMR group wasn’t interested in the T20 skills of the left-handed batter and his leadership qualities. However, the batter wanted to have the full details on the squad selection and the selected coaches, which didn’t satisfy many members of the franchise.

The wicket-keeper batter missed the IPL 2023 due to the injuries he picked up after the unfortunate car accident, which led the Capitals to hand over the captaincy to David Warner, and that didn’t go well. Later, the former captain of India returned to the event and enjoyed a successful campaign with 446 runs with the bat in 13 innings.

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer followed the route of Gautam Gambhir in the Knight Riders family to gift them their third title of the IPL, the first since the 2014 season of the event. However, the team is prepared to part ways with their winning captain, who is set to enter the mega auction of the IPL 2025, which is scheduled to take place in the first week of November.

The decision to leave out both Pant and Iyer from their respective franchises wasn’t accepted in a good manner by the former all-rounder of the Indian side, Irfan Pathan, who is also a renowned commentator. He has issued a warning to both DC and KKR regarding the future of both these players.

“If Shreyas Iyer isn’t retained after leading the team to an IPL title, it’d be a real loss. Hoping Delhi also works to keep Rishabh Pant—his potential as both a player and captain, along with his market value, is massive. #IPLRetention.” He posted on ‘X’ (Formerly known as Twitter).

The auction will produce chances for the teams to get some better options in the leadership department, but there is no guarantee of such. Both Shreyas and Rishabh are also expected to be in high demand for the mega auction of IPL 2025.