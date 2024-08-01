The Sri Lanka team has faced a major setback as it lost the services of Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madhushanka ahead of the three-match ODI series against India. Sri Lanka and India are set to clash in three ODIs starting August 2nd with all matches to be played in Colombo’s RPS ground.

Sri Lanka lost the three-match T20I series to India recently with a margin of 0-3 in Pallekele, Kandy. Sri Lanka performed poorly in the T20Is, suffering huge collapses with the bat in all three matches.

The news of losing Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madhushanka is a huge blow for Sri Lanka, who are already without Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara. Chameera is suffering from bronchitis and Thushara fractured his thumb.

“Matheesha has jarred his shoulder, and because it is the same issue that he had during the World Cup last year, they have chosen not to risk it,” team manager Mahinda Halangoda said.

Pathirana sustained the injury while fielding in the third T20I in Pallekele and exited the field shortly thereafter, before bowling a single delivery. On the other hand, Madushanka has suffered a hamstring injury.

Sri Lanka Cricket name replacement for Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka

Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka will miss the ODI series due to injury. Dilshan Madushanka got a left hamstring injury (Grade 2) while fielding at sessions. Pathirana sustained a minor injury to his right shoulder while diving for a catch during the third T20 encounter against India.

For now, Sri Lanka has brought uncapped right-arm seamer Mohamed Shiraz into the squad, team manager Mahinda Halangoda confirmed to ESPNCricinfo. The fast bowler is currently plying his trade for the Burgher Recreation Club in the Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament.

The 29-year-old has extensive first-class cricket experience, having played 49 FC matches and taken 125 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 3.65 and an average of 31. He has also taken 23 T20 wickets in 23 Sri Lankan domestic games.

As per newswire.lk, apart from Shiraz, the SLC had also added pacer Eshan Malinga to replace Pathirana and Madushanka.

In addition to the same, three players have been added to the squad as standbys- Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, and Jeffrey Vandersay.

