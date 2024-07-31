Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi gained big points in the latest update of the ICC T20I players rankings which were released on July 31, 2024. This came after India defeated Sri Lanka in the third T20I in Kandy to win the series 3-0.

India won the first Twenty20 International by 43 runs on Saturday and the second by 7 wickets (DLS) on Sunday.

Indian players’ performances have resulted in significant gains in the ICC T20I rankings. Yashasvi Jaiswal has moved up two spots to fourth position in the ICC T20I batting rankings. Shubman Gill, India’s vice-captain, went up 16 positions to 21st.

After jumping eight spots, Ravi Bishnoi returned to the top ten of the T20I bowling rankings. His teammates Arshdeep Singh (up four spots to 19th), Washington Sundar (up six spots to 40th), and Mohammed Siraj (up 37 rungs to 47th) also make progress.

Suryakumar Yadav remains the highest-ranked Indian hitter in the T20I rankings, in second place.

There is also a significant shake-up in the latest T20I all-rounder rankings, with Australia’s Marcus Stoinis reclaiming the top spot despite his team not playing any 20-over cricket in the previous week.

Stoinis replaces Wanindu Hasaranga at the top, with the Sri Lanka star sliding two spots to equal third following a quiet series against India. Hardik Pandya is ranked 6th in the T20I rankings for the all-rounders.

Yashasvi Jaiswal And Ravi Bishnoi Make Huge Gains In Latest ICC T20I Player Rankings

The ICC Test batting rankings saw Kane Williamson dethroned from his No. 1 status. England’s Joe Root has been named the new world number one after an outstanding series against the West Indies. Ranked Test batsman.

Root scored a series-high 291 runs against the Caribbean side, including 87 in the third and final Test.

Williamson falls to second place in the Test batter rankings, as Babar Azam (third), New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell (third), Australia’s Steve Smith (fifth), and India’s Rohit Sharma (sixth) all move up.

Mark Wood (up six places to 20th) and Gus Atkinson (up four places to 46th) are the biggest winners in Test bowling. Ben Stokes (up one slot to sixth) and Chris Woakes (up three spots to ninth) advance on the list of Test All-Rounders, providing an additional boost to England.

Back to the 🔝 England star reclaims the No.1 spot in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for batters 🥇https://t.co/d3v372qNhd — ICC (@ICC) July 31, 2024

Also Read: Former Pakistan Pacer Waqar Younis To Get This New Role In PCB