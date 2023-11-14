Matthew Hayden, Anil Kumble Pick Their ODI World Cup 2023 XI; Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Named

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

Matthew Hayden, Anil Kumble Pick Their ODI World Cup 2023 XI; Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Named

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 14, 2023 at 10:18 AM

Matthew Hayden, Anil Kumble Pick Their ODI World Cup 2023 XI; Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Named

Former Australian World Cup winner Matthew Hayden and Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble have picked their best-playing XI from the ODI World Cup league stage. The marquee event has entered the knockout phase following the completion of the highly competitive league stage matches.

There were 45 games played in this round, and the top four teams have advanced to the semi-finals. Several players’ contributions have proven to be critical to their teams’ success in this ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. From bowlers to batters, a few individuals have contributed to the team’s success in the marquee event.

Before the start of the 2023 ODI World Cup knockout stage, Legends Matthew Hayden and Anil Kumble sat together with ESPNcricinfo to choose their best lineups from the league phase.

The former Australian opener Matthew Hayden hailed South African opener Quinton de Kock as the standout opener of the marquee event and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as his opening partner, providing the Indian team with an aggressive start that has continued throughout the event.

“QDK for me has been the standout player. Rohit Sharma for obvious reasons. Those two inside the powerplay have been dynamic, If I had to put my life on two players getting runs in this World Cup. They are my number one and number two,” Matthew Hayden said.

Matthew Hayden
Matthew Hayden Credits: Twitter

Anil Kumble praised Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand, the breakout star of the World Cup due to his versatility batting in different positions, and Virat Kohli, another middle-order batsman for the team that is having his best tournament in the ODI World Cup 2023. Kohli is currently the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 594 runs in nine matches.

“He is certainly the breakout young player of this World Cup. I am sure I would certainly go for Rachin Ravindra, whether you put him at no. 3 or no. 4, it doesn’t matter. He has been batting at 1, 2, 3, 4, you can put him wherever. Virat Kohli, for sure. Yes, he has batter no. 3 for India. So if he bats no. 3, Rachin Ravindra bats no. 4. If Ravindra bats no. 3, we can use the right-left combination. It is very difficult to pick in a World Cup, your two choices,” Anil Kumble added.

Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble Credits: Twitter

They then named Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Heinrich Klaasen as their team’s No. 5 and No. 6 batsmen. They felt that strike rate is important at certain batting positions and complimented them on their spin-bowling hitting.

“Maxwell and Klaasen for me. The reason why, when you look at those stats again, I am going on strike rate, I am going on who is going to be under pressure. I mean they are the real heads of both Australia and South Africa’s batting efforts with spin in particular. Strike rate of Maxwell is off the Richter scale, it’s not even 150, it’s 180. Klaasen for the same reason as well, that is an enormous strike rate.” 

Marco Jansen and Ravindra Jadeja, the team’s all-around players, were selected because of their significant contributions to the team’s performance in the ongoing competition. Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah round up the bowling group, and they have made an impact on the team throughout the tournament.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Anil Kumble

India National Cricket Team

Matthew Hayden

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Related Article
IND vs NZ, Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &#038; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 1st Semifinal
IND vs NZ, Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 1st Semifinal

Nov 15, 2023, 11:38 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Breaking Ricky Ponting&#8217;s Record Against New Zealand
ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Breaking Ricky Ponting’s Record Against New Zealand

Nov 15, 2023, 10:12 AM

Matthew Hayden, Anil Kumble Pick Their ODI World Cup 2023 XI; Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Named
Matthew Hayden, Anil Kumble Pick Their ODI World Cup 2023 XI; Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Named

Nov 14, 2023, 10:18 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Vaughan Takes A Brutal Dig At Mohammad Hafeez After Virat Kohli Bags Maiden World Cup Wicket
ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Vaughan Takes A Brutal Dig At Mohammad Hafeez After Virat Kohli Bags Maiden World Cup Wicket

Nov 13, 2023, 1:30 PM

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 45
IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 45

Nov 11, 2023, 12:27 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: It&#8217;s A New Generation And You Can&#8217;t Really Compare The Numbers &#8211; AB de Villiers On Virat Kohli Equaling Sachin Tendulkar&#8217;s Record
ODI World Cup 2023: It’s A New Generation And You Can’t Really Compare The Numbers – AB de Villiers On Virat Kohli Equaling Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

Nov 11, 2023, 10:49 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic