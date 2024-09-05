The former England white-ball coach Matthew Mott, who stepped down from his position after their struggling campaign in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America, has shaken hands with a new team in the coaching role for the upcoming season of Big Bash League (BBL).

Matthew Mott was in charge of the Women’s side of the Australia team for eight years before shifting to the United Kingdom and now will link up with Sydney Sixers’ Greg Shipperd as a replacement for Cameron White, who has moved to be the new head coach of the Melbourne Renegades earlier this year.

The Queensland-born started his coaching career with the New South Wales men’s side in 2007. His spell as the new white-ball coach of the England team started in a successful fashion winning their second T20 World Cup in 2022 in a partnership with captain Jos Buttler, but ended with two disappointing events of the 2023 ODI World Cup and then the recent 2024 T20 World Cup.

Matthew Mott to be the new assistant coach of Sydney Sixes

The 50-year-old veteran is now set to return to his state’s system which will see him reuniting with former Australian batter Rachael Haynes, who was one of the key members of the national side he coached to his extensive success.

Also Read: SA20 2025 Schedule Announced; Sunrisers To Begin Title Defense Against Mumbai

“I’m delighted to join back up with the Sydney Sixers. Having started my coaching journey in Sydney many years ago, it’s a place that evokes both great memories and a comforting sense of familiarity, which I’m looking forward to.” Matthew Mott expressed regarding the appointment of the Sixers’ coach.

“The idea of being an assistant to Greg Shipperd, who I have a tremendous amount of respect for, really appealed to me.” The former left-handed batter continued.

England has already earned the services of their red-ball coach Brendon McCullum for the white-ball set-up whereas Mott has mostly been looking at the franchise leagues to be part of the coaching role for a few months and get a few months’ break.

Haynes is thrilled to have Matthew back in the mixture, as she looks forward to working with the assistant coach for the Sixers till the 2026-2027 edition of the tournament.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have Motty (Matthew Mott) committed for the next three years with the club. When the opportunity arises to bring a coach of Motty’s caliber into your ranks, it’s a no-brainer. We know what a fantastic resource he will be for our playing group.” The former Australian batter remarked.

“It goes without saying that his coaching resume speaks for itself. He has an incredible track record of success around the world, and he’s proven he knows what it takes to build, and sustain, a winning culture.” The Victorian shaded light.

The 37-year-old also shared how they had been confident with the stability of the team as their club had been in safe hands under the leadership of Shipperd and Charlotte Edwards, and would expect Matthew Mott to bring his experience for the better development of the side.

Also Read: “Virat Kohli Has Proven His Class”- England Coach Matthew Mott Ahead Of T20 World Cup Semi-Final

In the BBL draft last weekend, the Sixers retained their opening batter James Vince when the Red Army tried to snatch him. After securing the left-arm West Indies spinner, Akeal Hossein before the draft, they now add the services of Yorkshire leg-spinner Jafer Chohan as their last pick.

The upcoming edition of the league will begin on December 15 between the Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars, while the opening game of the Sixers will be against the Renegades on the following day at home.