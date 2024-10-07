On his debut in international cricket for India, the breathtaking fast bowler, Mayank Yadav, displayed his class and quality with a raw pace against Bangladesh during the opening game of the three-match T20I series at the brand new stadium in Gwalior. The incredible pace of the bowler impressed the captain and coach in the practice sessions.

Mayank Yadav caught the attention of the public when he bowled a hostile spell against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the recent 2024 season of the Indian Premier League at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Playing for the Lucknow Super Giants, the pacer stunned the opponent batters with his pace.

The Delhi-born has featured in just 15 T20 games where he has picked up 20 wickets at an average of under 15 and a strike rate of just 13.5. But the biggest contribution towards his selection came when he picked up seven wickets in four games of the last IPL before being ruled out of the event with injury.

Mayank Yadav joins Ajit Agarkar and Arshdeep Singh for this record

Suryakumar Yadav threw the ball to the young pacer in the final over of the powerplay. He set his target at the batters and made great use of the opportunity with his sheer pace and precision to tear away the Bangladesh batting with a maiden over.

On the eve of the opening game, the captain addressed the pacer as an ‘X-factor’ in the pre-match press conference, before pointing out how the extra pace of Mayank Yadav would help him to get better in the future.

“He has that X-factor, as we’ve seen in the IPL. It feels good to see all these prices come together. I haven’t faced him in the nets because of different orders, but I’ve seen him bowl and know the potential he holds. That extra pace is his X-factor.” The Mumbai-born praised.

The veteran also pointed out how important it would be for the management and the board to manage the pacer from the heavy workload of the franchise games.

“We just need to manage Mayank Yadav well because of the heavy workload from state and franchise games. He is a great addition to the Indian team, and we hope he performs well.” Suryakumar added to the conversation.

Towhid Hridoy faced all six deliveries of the opening over in international cricket for Mayank Yadav and failed to take a run as the fast bowler became the third bowler for the Blue Brigade to bowl a maiden in his first over of the shortest format.

The Delhi-pacer joins Ajit Agarkar, the current selector of the Indian team, and his teammate Arshdeep Singh in the exclusive record. Agarkar achieved the feat during India’s clash against South Africa in 2006 before the left-arm pacer did the same against England at Rose Bowl in Southampton in 2022.

Mayank Yadav earned his very first wicket in the form of Mahmudullah Riyad, who cut the short ball straight into the hands of Washington Sundar and finished with a brilliant figure of 1/21 in his four overs. He will be eager to carry the same momentum during the second T20I game of the series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

With the retention list of the IPL awaiting, he would try his level best to ensure that the Lucknow franchise retains him for the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025. He, however, now can’t be addressed as the uncapped player anymore.