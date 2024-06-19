Mayank Yadav, the searing pacer from Delhi, who impressed one and all with his pace in the recent IPL 2024, was reportedly in line for his maiden India appearance on the tour of Zimbabwe. However, a new report from the Times of India has stated that the pacer might need to wait to don the India jersey.

After the T20 World Cup 2024, which is going on in the Caribbean, the next assignment for the Indian team will be the tour of Zimbabwe for five T20Is. The series is likely to be played in Harare and will begin on July 5.

Following their Zimbabwe visit, India will play three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka. India is set to have a full-strength ODI team. India has nineteen Test matches, with four or five at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand, followed by five in Australia.

Historically, the BCCI has always sent second-string teams to Zimbabwe in the past decade. However, TOI knows that the new administration is planning to look beyond the veterans and construct a new team for the shortest format.

Mayank Yadav is not 100% fit to go to Zimbabwe for T20Is

With Gautam Gambhir ready to take over as India’s head coach, it is understood that the national selectors are preparing to choose a T20 side for the five-match series that will include some new faces.

Mayank Yadav, India’s latest pace sensation, is expected to miss the Zimbabwe tour. Yadav had ignited the IPL with his blistering pace before being forced out with a side strain. He had bowled the top two fastest balls in IPL 2024, clocking 156.7 kph and 155.8 kph. He is in the NCA among nine other young players who are being monitored.

“Mayank is still bowling at 80-90%. It will be tough for him to be rushed into the team for the Zimbabwe tour. He is being readied for the Sri Lanka tour followed by a red-ball season,” the source told Times of India.

Mayank Yadav had won the Player of the Match award in two consecutive matches against Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He had picked three wickets each in those matches and picked one more, before being ruled out of the tournament.

