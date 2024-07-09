Mayank Yadav, the new sensational pacer, who captured the imagination of Indian cricket fans, has shared a big update on his fitness. He is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and mentioned that he is close to regaining his full fitness.

Yadav, who plays FC cricket for Delhi, made news in the IPL 2024 as he debuted for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and won Player of the Match awards in his first two games. He rattled the opposition batters with his pace, clocking over 150 kph with ease.

His fastest delivery was over 156 kph and despite playing only three matches, he impressed one and all with his pace. He picked three wickets each in his first two games against Punjab Kings in Lucknow and then against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru.

He suffered an injury scare during the third match against the Gujarat Titans and was only able to bowl one over. He missed a few matches and made his return against Mumbai Indians, but experienced pain again and was later ruled out of the tournament.

“My recovery program went very well”- Mayank Yadav

Mayank Yadav was one of the few pacers who got the BCCI fast bowling contract and was expected to be part of the Indian squad for the Zimbabwe squad. However, he is still recovering from injury and might be part of the Indian squad for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in July-August.

It has been reported that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah will be rested for the away series ahead of the upcoming busy Test season.

IPL 2024 standout Mayank Yadav has given a major fitness update before India’s team selection. The youngster is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and has said that he has resumed bowling with a full run-up and intensity.

“My recovery program went very well, and I feel much better now. I feel much fitter as well. Yes, I’ll have to spend some more time here, but the good thing is, I’ve been bowling with the full run-up and a lot of intensity over the past few days. I’m happy with my progress so far,” Mayank told the Telegraph.

Mayank Yadav’s return date revealed

There are rumors that the young pacer could be considered for the home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand if he does well in the forthcoming Duleep Trophy. In September, India will play a two-match Test series against Bangladesh; in October, it will play a three-match Test series against New Zealand.

“A young fast bowler like Mayank needs to be given the necessary amount of time to first cope with the needs of the different formats. So, he’s still being closely monitored. If he’s rushed into the Indian team, it’s a risk, as that could lead to a breakdown.

So, if needed, getting him ready for India could also begin next year. However, if he plays in the Duleep Trophy and does well, he may also be considered for the coming home series (against Bangladesh and New Zealand),” a BCCI official told the Telegraph.

Mayank Yadav represents Delhi in the domestic circuit, having played the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the side in late 2023.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune Pub In Bengaluru In Trouble; FIR Registered Against The Establishment By Police