Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune pub and several other establishments on MG Road have found themselves in trouble after the Bengaluru police registered an FIR against them. This was done after they were found operating past the 1 am closing time.

Bengaluru DCP Central stated that 3-4 pubs were cited for staying open until 1:30 am, and there were complaints about loud music.

Virat Kohli owned One8 Commune, near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, was one of the pubs mentioned. The inquiry is ongoing, and further action will be taken based on the results.

One8 Commune has locations in additional major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, and Kolkata. The Bengaluru location, which opened in December last year, is on the sixth level of Ratnam’s Complex.

Virat Kohli, co-owner of One8 Commune, has a special connection with Bengaluru, having played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore since the establishment of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Customers can enjoy views of Cubbon Park and Chinnaswamy Stadium while enjoying their meal at One8 Commune.

A complaint was filed against the manager of One8 Commune-Bengaluru for exceeding the 1 a.m. deadline. According to the FIR, the pub opened and served clients at 1:20 a.m., violating the legal time restriction.

According to India Today, the sub-inspector on night patrol received information about the pub’s late hours and confirmed it when he arrived at 1:20 a.m. As a result, a FIR was filed against the establishment.

“The One8 Commune pub at Kasturbha Road was found operating and serving customers at 1:20 am, beyond closing time on July 6th,” the FIR registered at the Cubbon Park Police Station in Bengaluru reads.

Virat Kohli recently retired from T20I cricket, after winning the Player of the Final in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 final win over South Africa. Kohli scored 76 runs to help India put up 176/7 in 20 overs. Then Indian bowlers did extremely well to restrict South Africa to 168/8 as India won by 7 runs in the end.

With this win, India became two-time T20 World Cup champions and the only team to win all three ICC white-ball trophies- Champions Trophy, ODI World Cup, and T20 World Cup- twice.

