ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

Maybe, They Can Little Bit Forget Those Days – Rashid Khan Shares His Thoughts For Afghan People After Registering Historic Victory Against England

SW Desk

Oct 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM

Maybe, They Can Little Bit Forget Those Days &#8211; Rashid Khan Shares His Thoughts For Afghan People After Registering Historic Victory Against England

Star Afghanistan Rashid Khan believes that their victory against the defending champions England would a put smile on the faces of their fans back at home and would help them to come back from the devastating pain following a series of earthquakes in the country.

Afghanistan easily defeated the World Cup champions England by 69 runs in the game, causing the 2023 competition’s first shocking upset. Afghanistan achieved their second ODI World Cup victory with their lone victory coming in 2015 against Scotland.

Speaking to the broadcaster after a thumping win over England, Rashid Khan was happy with the team’s performance in the high-octane game against the defending champions and believes that this victory would give their much-needed confidence going forward in the tournament.

Afghanistan Cricket Team
Afghanistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“This is a big win for us. This kind of performance gives us the belief that we can beat any side on any day. It will give us the energy for the rest of the World Cup,” Rashid Khan said.

In Afghanistan, multiple villages were destroyed by powerful earthquakes and their aftershocks, which also claimed hundreds of lives. On Sunday, a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Afghanistan.

This Win Will Put A Little Bit Of Smile On Their Faces – Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan went on to share his thoughts for the home people in Afghanistan, as cricket is something that brings a lot of joy to their people and said that the Earthquake has taken more than 3,000 lives in their country.

He reckons that victory would little bit ease things for the people in Afghanistan and added that the team wanted to give their all to win the matches in the ODI World Cup.

“Cricket is something that brings joy to the people back home. Winning the game against England is big for us.

“Recently, we had an earthquake back home. Over 3,000 people lost their lives, and many houses were destroyed, so this win will put a little bit of smile on their faces and maybe, they can little bit forget those days.”

Rashid Khan Celebrating The Wicket Of Liam Livingstone
Rashid Khan Celebrating The Wicket Of Liam Livingstone Credits: Twitter

“I made it clear to everyone in the dressing room. Whatever happens in the tournament, we just have to fight till the end. We made small goals for ourselves. You just have to be happy that you gave your 100% while going back to the hotel,” Rashid Khan added.

The unexpected outcome not only ended Afghanistan’s 14-game losing streak but also severely hurt England in the run-up to the important competition in India. The Afghan side would fancy their chances to win their next two games of the World Cup, especially in the spinner-friendly conditions in Chennai.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Afghanistan national cricket team

Rashid Khan

