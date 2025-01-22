The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has found it a little hard to arrange the facilities for the star batters Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer, who would feature in the upcoming sixth round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash against Jammu and Kashmir at the Sharad Pawar Academy Ground in BKC.

The Mumbai association has been mindful of the fact that most of the fans would turn up to get a sight of their favorite players, especially Rohit Sharma. They will move around the venue, and the limited seating capacity will need to be made for the spectators around the venue.

Rohit Sharma hasn’t been in a great touch in the longest format for the last seven Tests. At home against New Zealand, the opening batter could add only 91 runs in six innings at an average of around 15 with just one solitary half-century on his name. In the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 down under, he has grabbed just 31 runs in five innings at an average of 6.20 with the best score of ten.

MCA to arrange an extra 500 seats for Rohit Sharma’s participation in Ranji Trophy 2024-25

The new guideline of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has forced the senior members to end the dryness in the domestic game and turn up for their respective sides. The Nagpur-born will be featuring in his very first red-ball game for Mumbai after nearly a decade, while Virat Kohli has followed the same process after around 13 years.

“Normally, there are seating arrangements for 100-dd spectators at the BKC, but we will have around 500 seats for fans near the ground machinery there. Fans will have to show their I-cards at the entry point. Considering the presence of the India stars, there will also be proper security arrangements at the BKC.” A source of the MCA has reported, as quoted by the Times of India.

The MCA’s recreational club normally stages Ranji Trophy matches. Meanwhile, the match is set to be steamed live on Jio Cinema. The eyes will be on the performance of the Indian captain, who has struggled badly against both the pacers and the spinners.

The right-handed batter has drilled 619 runs in 26 innings at an average of 24.76 and a strike rate of 63.03, thanks to the help of two half-centuries and two centuries at the best score of 131 runs against England.

In Australia, Rohit Sharma missed the opening clash of the series due to paternity leave for the birth of his child as the premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, led the charge for their 295-run victory at the Optus Stadium in Perth. On his return, he was forced to bat in the middle order due to the 161-run opening stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul.

It will be a vital game for Mumbai in the prospect of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 qualification, as they will look to get much-required contributions from their star batters, including Rohit Sharma, Jaiswal, captain Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, or Shardul Thakur.