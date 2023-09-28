MI Cape Town Appoint Robin Peterson As Head Coach; Lasith Malinga To Be Bowling Coach

Robin Peterson, the former South African spinner, has been named the head coach of the MI Cape Town franchise ahead of next year’s SA20 league. Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga has joined the franchise as bowling coach.

Peterson was the General Manager at MI Cape Town in 2023 when they finished bottom of the table with three wins in ten matches. Peterson replaced Simon Katich as head coach. On the other hand, Lasith Malinga replaces Jacob Oram as the bowling coach of the side.

Both Peterson and Malinga had been part of MI New York’s title-winning campaign in the inaugural season of USA’s Major League Cricket earlier this year as head coach and bowling coach respectively.

MLC – 🏆✅

SA20 – 𝗡𝗘𝗫𝗧 𝗨𝗣 for our new head coach Robin Peterson 💙 Read more: https://t.co/5r8Tv6RWzK#OneFamily #MICapeTown pic.twitter.com/DE7xAtT0CJ — MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) September 27, 2023

MI Cape Town also thanked Katich and Oram for their efforts and wished them well in their future endeavours. The reason behind the replacement of Oram and Katich is the team’s poor performance in the inaugural edition of the SA20 last year.

MI Cape Town would like to thank Simon Katich and Jacob Oram for their efforts and contribution. We wish them the best for their future 💙 pic.twitter.com/3NQxT6GEUG — MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) September 27, 2023

MI Cape Town ended the 2022 season at the bottom of the table with just three wins in their 10 matches. Their failure to make the playoffs led the MI franchise to look past their head coach and bowling coach.

Hashim Amla To Continue As The Batting Coach Of MI Cape Town

Rashid Khan captained MI Cape Town last season, and Hashim Amla is expected to stay on as their batting coach going forward. Along with Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, and Sam Curran, Rashid is one of the four players Cape Town has decided to hold onto until the second season’s auction. In the Wednesday auction, they must fill at least four places.

SuperSport will be broadcasting the SA20 auction live to the Sub-Saharan audience, with Viacom18 broadcasting live in India on JioCinema, Etisalat in the MENA region, and Fox Sports in Australia. The broadcast will start at 19:30 (IST) in India. The show will also be live-streamed on the Betway SA20 YouTube channel.