The former captain of Australia, Michael Clarke, got the opportunity, of picking the all-time combined playing eleven between India and Australia of the century. The former right-handed batter, on the YouTube channel ‘TAB’, was asked to make his choice of the players featuring from both nations from the year 2000 onwards.

Before picking the eleven, Michael Clarke apologized to any of the players whom he would leave out besides stating that the entire eleven players are those with whom he would love to be playing with or against. The veteran also clarified that these players were not picked on statistics but on how they have melted in the game.

The former New South Wales batter decided to go with Virender Sehwag and Matthew Hayden as the two openers, which has provided the right-left combination. The former clubbed 1821 Test runs against Australia at an average of 41.39 and a strike rate of over 75 with three centuries and ten half-centuries.

Also Read: Kapil Dev Not Convinced On Jasprit Bumrah’s Test Leadership Despite 295-run Win In Perth

Hayden has also grown a love affair with India with 1888 runs at the Test average of 59 and a strike rate of 65, shouldering on six centuries and eight half-centuries. Michael Clarke has kept his former captain, Ricky Ponting, at three who has 2555 Test runs at 54.36 against India.

Micheal Clarke left out both Zaheer Khan and Mitchell Johnson from playing 11

At number four, the all-time leading run-getter of the game, Sachin Tendulkar, has been slotted. The ‘God of Cricket’ has bashed 3630 runs against Australia in the longest format with an average of 55, thanks to 11 centuries and 16 half-centuries.

Michael Clarke decorated the middle and lower-middle order with the two giants of modern Test cricket, in the form of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. The former has always enjoyed batting against Australia with 2165 Test runs at an average of 47.07, shouldering on nine centuries and five half-centuries. Smith, on the other hand, has drilled 2061 runs in Tests against India at an average of over 60, thanks to nine centuries and five half-centuries.

Regarding the selection of a wicket-keeper, Michael Clarke found himself in a little bit of trouble. He mentioned that if the Tests are played down under, then he is going with Adam Gilchrist, or else the sot will go to MS Dhoni as the optional pick.

The former left-handed Western Australian batter has struggled against India in Tests with 809 runs in 18 games at an average of below 30 with two centuries and three half-centuries. Dhoni, on the other hand, has managed 990 runs against Australia in Tests at an average of 35.36 with one century and five fifties.

Micheal Clarke had no doubts about picking Shane Warne as the lone spinner, who has 43 wickets in Tests against India in 14 games at an average of 47.19. The former pace bowling sensation, Glenn McGrath, has also found a place in the side with his 51 Test scalps at an average of under 19 with two five-wicket and one ten-wicket hauls.

Also Read: Mohammad Siraj And Travis Head To End Argument Before 3rd Test? Former India Spinners Hope

Clarke didn’t hesitate to keep Jasprit Bumrah in the side, despite his early time in the format. The premier Indian pacer has recorded 44 Test wickets already in nine Tests against the WTC 2021-23 champions at an average of under 19.

Michael Clarke had so many options for the last fast bowler in the form of two incredible left-arm pacers, Mitchell Johnson and Zaheer Khan. But he kept both of them as the 12th man and went with his favorite Ryan Harris in the side, who has 16 Test wickets against India in five Tests at an average of 32.06.

Michael Clarke’s Combined India And Australia Playing 11 Of The Century

Virender Sehwag, Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Adam Gilchrist/MS Dhoni, Shane Warne, Ryan Harris, Jasprit Bumrah, Glenn McGrath.

12th man: Mitchell Johnson/Zaheer Khan