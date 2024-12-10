The former Indian off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh, has hoped that the pace bowler of the national side, Mohammad Siraj, and the middle order batter of the Australia side, Travis Head, would end their on-field altercation after the ICC sanction before the third Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Mohammad Siraj has been fined 20% of his match fees while both of the veteran players have received one demerit point each, their first in the last 24 months period. The entire incident has fired up the crowd, who went on to boo the bowler for his actions. Both of them present their version of the story during the match.

The start was when the Hyderabad-born fast bowler was whipped into the leg side by Head for a six before seeing his middle stump being crashed by a firing yorker. The bowler, straightaway, came up with a gesture of going back to the shed, to which the batter also threw a few words back at him.

Piyush Chawla expects Mohammad Siraj and Travis Head to end the argument in Adelaide

However, when Mohammad Siraj came into batting in the second innings of India, he was seen to have a quiet word with Head, who was stationed at the short leg region. Harbhajan Singh, the former off-spinner of the Indian side, who interviewed the pacer on the entire incident at the start of the third day’s play, reckons that both of them should end it before the Gabba Test.

Singh started by saying that ICC had been too strict on the players for their behaviors on the field. The former also claimed that both of the players should patch up after being given the sanctions by the ICC as the focus shifts to the third game in Brisbane.

“Well, I think ICC is a bit too strict on players. These things happen in the ground. Forget what has happened and move forward. The players (Mohammad Siraj and Travis Head) have patched up and talked to each other. Anyways, ICC being ICC has sanctioned the players.” The former Punjab bowler expressed his view on Star Sports.

“Let’s put that aside now and let’s move forward, which is Brisbane. Let’s focus on cricket rather than all these controversies. Enough is enough.” One of the leading spinners for the Blue Brigade was highlighted.

The former leg-spinner of the national side, Piyush Chawla, however, admitted that things could again heat up in Brisbane. He has weighed on the matter and echoed the same comments of Harbhajan to see both Mohammad Siraj and Travis Head leave the event behind in Adelaide.

“You can’t say who was wrong, who was right here. What I feel is that this should be the end of this thing right now. There’s no on this thing to the next match or the 4th test match, and just what I feel personally is, that things will get heated from the next Test match again, but what incident happened here, should leave it here in Adelaide.” Chawla responded.

Mohammad Siraj had a decent time with the pink-ball, his first in his career, where he picked up four wickets in the encounters, while Head carried the Australian side over the line with a 140-run knock at a strike rate of around 100, shouldering on the 17 boundaries and four sixes.

India has been dropped to number three for the 10-wicket Adelaide defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. They will look to bounce back in the third game of the series.