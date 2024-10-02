Michael Vaughan reacted to India’s ultra-aggressive batting on day 4 of the recent second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur and accused them of copying England’s batting style, known as Bazball. However, his rival at one time, Adam Gilchrist hit back and put him back in his place.

India hammered 285/9d in 34.4 overs only in reply to Bangladesh’s first innings total of 233. India also broke the world records for fastest team totals to 50, 100, 150, 200, and 250. India reached 50 in 3.1 overs, 100 in 10.1 overs and so on.

India’s new Test batting style has attracted analogies to England’s well-known ‘Bazball’ approach. Legendary cricketers Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist highlighted the Indian team’s new approach, which they referred to as ‘Gamball’.

Bazball is a portmanteau coined from England’s head coach Brendon McCullum’s name to describe his efforts to introduce an offensive style of play to England’s Test side since his hiring. Similarly, Gamball was called after India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir.

“They copied England” – Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist spoke on a Club Prairie Fire podcast about India’s latest batting strategy, which was visible during the Kanpur test. Meanwhile, Michael Vaughan argued that India was becoming “Bazballers” and copying England.

“I’ve to say, this is a remarkable Test match. India went on to bat… their cricket is fantastic. It is great to see India now becoming Bazballers. They got 285 in 34.4 overs, they copied England,” said Vaughan.

India managed to eke out a 52-run lead and then bowled out Bangladesh for 149 runs in the second innings. India chased down 95 runs in no time to win the second Test by 7 wickets even when more than 2 days were lost to rain and wet outfield.

Gautam Gambhir has already patented GamBall: Adam Gilchrist hits back at Michael Vaughan

Later, the former England captain questioned whether England had charged India with playing an attacking style of cricket. During the conversation, Adam Gilchrist referred to India’s batting style as “Gamball”.

“I think you’re fine. (Gautam) Gambhir has already patented GamBall. Now, England need to tread carefully,” Gilchrist said.

Vaughan was not satisfied and compared Bazball with Gamball.

“Gamball looks quite similar to Bazball for me,” he responded.

It was an excellent Test match for India, who maintained their domination at home and secured a solid place in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. India is easily the top team on the table, while Bangladesh has slid to seventh place.

