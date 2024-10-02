Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Maharashtra teammate Naushad Shaikh has slammed the BCCI and Indian team management for leaving him out of the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. India is to play Bangladesh in 3 T20Is starting October 6.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s exclusion from India’s T20I team against Bangladesh has stunned many fans, pundits, and even other cricketers.

Gaikwad has done exceptionally well in both international cricket and the IPL. During the Zimbabwe series, he contributed significantly to India’s victory. In the 2024 IPL season, he scored the second-most runs, demonstrating his consistency and skill as an opening batsman.

In his First-Class career, Gaikwad has 2,273 runs in 55 innings in 32 matches, averaging 42.88. He has six centuries and 12 half-centuries, with a maximum score of 195 runs.

He recently captained India C in the Duleep Trophy, scoring 5, 46, 58, 62, 17, and 44 in the competition.

Notably, Gaikwad has played 23 T20Is for India, scoring 633 runs with one century and 4 fifties at a strike rate of 143.33. He has also captained India in T20Is, to a series win over Australia.

“How Ruturaj Gaikwad was not included in Bangladesh T20 Series”- Naushad Shaikh questions BCCI

Naushad Shaikh, a teammate from Maharashtra, publicly questioned the BCCI’s decision. He believes Gaikwad’s steady performance should have won him a spot on the national squad.

Naushad posted a story on Instagram asking why Gaikwad was not chosen for the INDIA vs. Bangladesh T20I series. Shaikh publicly expressed his surprise at Gaikwad’s omission, particularly given the absence of a second specialized opener in the team.

Shaikh acknowledged the generally commendable work the BCCI has been doing but called for more consistency and stability in team selection.

“How Ruturaj Gaikwad was not included in Bangladesh T20 Series. Even if the Indian Team Is Not Having second specialist opener… not getting picked in this team is hard to understand. BCCI is doing extraordinary job across every department but there should be some stability in team selection which previously it used to be. @rutu.131 did well in zimbabwe series just before that he was second highest run getter in IPL 2024. one should feel for him.. looking him as a player he should be given long run in every format and he deserved that… I think its home state @maharashtracricketofficial @rohit_rajendra_pawar job also to ask or speak for him to concerned people in BCCI. #remember you get players lie him in generations and we r blessed to have him in our state. #hightime. ” – Naushad wrote in a lengthy post on Insta.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Maharashtra teammate Naushad Shaikh just posted a story, questioning why Ruturaj isn't in the squad! He also asked the Maharashtra association to ask the BCCI why Ruturaj isn’t selected! pic.twitter.com/BG9vKmP8GO — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) October 1, 2024

According to The Times of India, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been rested for the T20I series against Bangladesh to prepare for the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy match against Australia in Australia.

The team’s management wants him to be ready as the third opener for the critical series, which begins on November 22, as normal openers may be injured in a long five-match series.

