As India gets prepared for the much-anticipated start of the five-match Test series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 against Australia, the players participate in a tense practice session for the first time on November 19 (Tuesday) at the Optus Stadium in Perth. However, they didn’t forget to share a light moment.

The training session of India took a hilarious turn when the middle-order batter of the side, Sarfaraz Khan, caught the attention with an unorthodox catch during the fielding practice of the session. Both Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant busted out in laughter, along with Dhruv Jurel.

The video has gone viral on social media platforms, which has delighted the fans of the Indian camp and shows how good vibe the environment has been for India before the start of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Light moment shared between veteran of India players- watch

The video shows that the Blue Brigade has been practicing their slip-catching and the positions of who will stand at which place. Sarfaraz’s catch left the slip cordon in spilled. Virat hid his face and started laughing, while Jurel couldn’t show his face either, whereas the wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant fell on the ground.

Also Read: Daniel Vettori To Be Absent From Perth Test For BGT 2024-25!! To Join This Team For 2 Days

The management of the touring side is addressing the race between Sarfaraz and Jurel. The former has nailed a career-best 150-run knock in the second innings of the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand but could add 21 runs more in the rest of the four innings of the series against the opposition.

The Mumbai-born now has smashed 371 runs in 11 innings at an average of 37.10 and a strike rate of over 70 with the help of three half-centuries and one century at the best score of 150. He will be challenged for the spot in the middle order by Jurel, who has cracked 190 runs in three Tests he has featured in against England at the start of the year, in the absence of Pant, at an average of 63.33 and a strike rate of over 50 with one half-century on his name.

The slip cordon of India has dropped a major hint of the playing eleven of the side. KL Rahul, who has returned to the nets during their practice session after being injured during their three-day intra-squad clash at the WACA in Perth, seems to be opening with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who looked in good shape and touch against the Blackcaps at home.

Virat Kohli is expected to be the number four of India, who could look back at Devdutt Paddikal for the number three position in place of Shubman Gill, who has been ruled out of the series opener due to the finger injury he picked in the three-day match stimulation.

Also Read: Should India Have Agreed On Touring Pakistan For the 2025 Champions Trophy? Kapil Dev Opines

Without a doubt, Rishabh Pant will be the man the management will keep an eye on for the middle order. The left-handed batter has been in great touch with 422 Test runs in the ongoing year in just ten innings at an average of 46.89 and a strike rate of over 86 with the help of three half-centuries and one century at the best score of 109.

India has another selection headache to decide between the spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and their premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The latter is expected to play, perhaps because of his experience.

The first game starts on November 22 at the Optus Stadium before the attention moves to the day-night fixture in Adelaide.