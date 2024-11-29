Before the start of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, the former Ashes-winning captain for England, Michael Vaughan, predicted a 3-1 series win for hosts Australia. But the former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly, has advised the veteran not to get ahead of himself. The text message of Ganguly, on not to count out the Blue Brigade has added insult to injury for the former England batter.

Michael Vaughan, during the latest episode of their podcast on Club Prairie Fire, revealed to get a message from the former opening batter regarding staying humble. The words rang the phone of the Manchester-born just after the touring Indian side was bundled out for 150 in their first innings and later grabbed a 46-run lead thanks to bowling out the Pat Cummins-led side for 104.

It was a superb bowling effort from the Jasprit Bumrah-led side, as the Ahmedabad-born picked up three wickets in his opening spell and ended up with a five-wicket haul. In the second innings, they came up with a great batting performance, as the twin centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (161) and Virat Kohli (100*) helped them set a target of over 530 runs.

Michael Vaughan stunned by the tactics of Australia against young Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia was bundled out for just 238 in the fourth innings and stands at 0-1 down, going into the second game of the series, which is the day-night fixture against Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

“I‘ll read you something from Sourav, lads. I like humbleness in anyone that comes on the podcast. They must be very humble. But just to read this text message that he sent me.” Michael Vaughan expressed during the recent episode of the podcast.

“When did the game start? Friday, right? India got bowled out for 150, and then they got Australia for 104. And this arrived at 12 minutes past 5 on Saturday. ‘Hi, Michael. My prediction is going well.” The 50-year-old addressed before triggering a laugh.

Ganguly, however, felt that Australia would have a chance to label the series 1-1 in Adelaide before heading into the third encounter at the Gabba in Brisbane. Michael Vaughan is still not prepared to accept any score line except his proposed 3-1 margin.

The former batter of the Indian side has praised the opening batter of India, Yashasvi Jaiswal, for scoring his maiden century in the first trip down under. The left-handed batter smashed 161 runs besides making a 201-run opening stand with KL Rahul, the best for the team.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal is the best young player in the world. He gets naught and then gets 161, and he played defensively, then left the ball – and was flamboyant at the right time. But I was staggered that Australia didn’t pepper him. Young player, you might as well whack him on the shoulder and get fielders close in. Just do it. Just pepper him for 40-50 minutes.” Michael Vaughan was surprised at the tactics of the Australian side against the opener.

The former captain recalled how in the past, the Kangaroos used to go after the young players with short-bowling in the form of Brett Lee or Jason Gillespie. But nothing of such took place in this contest.

“In the past, a young player comes to play here. You might give him 20 minutes and say, ‘Alright, I’m going to go after him‘. Brett Lee. Dizzy [Jason Gillespie]. Heck, Steve Waugh would have himself bowled a few bouncers, so I was a little bit surprised to see how tame Australia was in the field. I thought they could be a bit more aggressive.” Michael Vaughan shed light.