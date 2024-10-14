Michael Vaughan, former England captain, has called the decision of Babar Azam being dropped from Pakistan Test squad, as ‘absolutely stupid’. This decision was made by the new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee.

Apart from Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Sarfaraz Ahmed were also ‘rested’ from the remaining two Tests against England.

Pakistan’s decision to withdraw Babar Azam from their Test squad, despite him being widely considered as the team’s greatest player, has shocked fans and cricket experts alike.

This call has prompted indignation among fans and former cricketers, including Michael Vaughan, who did not hold back in expressing his surprise at the unexpected move.

The right-hander has struggled for runs in the longest format of the game for the past three years, and he has stepped down as Pakistan’s captain twice in the previous year, highlighting the weight of expectations that has taken its toll on Babar.

Pakistan’s Test captain Shan Masood and head coach Jason Gillespie were opposed to removing Babar from the team for the remainder of the ongoing England series, but the national selection committee believed it was time for the star batter to step aside.

The decision-maker believed Babar Azam needed some time away from the game to rebuild form, as his recent Test efforts had been unimpressive. Babar has not scored fifty in his last nine Tests and posted 30 and 5 in the first Test.

Michael Vaughan reacts to Babar Azam being dropped from Pakistan team

Despite his bad performance, Vaughan has labeled the decision as “stupid” and questioned how they could downgrade a player of Babar’s caliber. The pundit believes Babar is still Pakistan’s best hitter and should have been given more opportunities in the current home Test series.

Michael Vaughan believes Pakistan has made a catastrophic error in benching their finest player when they need him the most, since they are now 0-1 down in the ongoing Test series against England, while also emphasizing Pakistan’s recent struggles to win matches.

The former England captain also stated that the unpredictability of Pakistan’s decisions is well-known, but this one stands out as particularly puzzling, challenging the reasoning behind withdrawing Babar from the lineup, unless, of course, he needed a break.

“So Pakistan haven’t won in a while .. Go 1 nil down in the series and decide to drop the best player in @babarazam258 .. I guess Pakistan cricket is full of surprises but this tops the lot .. absolutely stupid decision .. unless he has asked for a break !!!” Vaughan posted.

