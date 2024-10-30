Since making his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Mayank Yadav has caught the eyes and attention of the spectators and the selectors of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) thanks to his raw pace which has troubled the opponent batter on many occasions.

In the four encounters of the previous season in the 20-over event, Mayank Yadav picked up seven scalps at an average of under 13 and a striker rate of more than ten at an economy of nearly seven with a best bowling figure of 3/14. His incredible bowling at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) displayed how destructive he could be.

Those performances pushed him to make his debut for India in the recent three-match T20I series at home against Bangladesh. The visiting batters hardly had any answer against the pace and bounce of the Delhi pacer, who picked up four wickets in three innings at an average of over 20 and a strike rate of 18 at an economy rate of nearly seven.

New back issue can rule Mayank Yadav out of the South Africa trip

The current sources have revealed that the 22-year-old, who picked up four wickets in their 3-0 series victory over the Tigers, is anticipated to be out of action for the next few months due to the new back problem that he has picked up. He is currently at the newly inaugurated Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

“He’s back here for another problem, which might keep him out for three months. Mostly it’s something related to the back, but there’s not much clarity on it. But then, it’s also something which is believed to keep him out for a considerable amount of time.” The report has revealed.

“The way with which he came here, the first feelers from it are looking at him being out for two-three months initially, and maybe, it could be more.” The information has been addressed.

Mayank Yadav hails from the renowned Sonnet Cricket Club of Delhi. He underwent rehab and worked with the members to get his fitness back after the lower abdominal strain he suffered while playing for the LSG in the IPL 2024.

Mayank Yadav missed the 2023 season of the IPL due to a torn hamstring injury during a practice session ahead of the event and went on to miss the 2023/24 season of the Ranji Trophy because of another injury, for which they underwent rehabilitation in Mumbai. The biggest quality of the pacer is maintaining the 150 kmph pace with the bat constantly.

The deadline for the retentions of the new 2025 season of the IPL is getting near, and if the reports are to be believed, then the Super Giants are going to retain the bowler as the third pick for a price of INR 11 crore.

Mayank Yadav is going to be a huge superstar for the Indian team and his franchise in the IPL but, for all of them to get confirmed, his injury management will become the most vital aspect for both the IPL management and the BCCI. The new injury is expected to rule him out of the upcoming four-match T20I series in South Africa under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav. It’s a huge blow to the visitors because those tracks would have helped the Mayank Yadav a lot.