The left-arm pacer of Australia, Mitchell Starc, has made a mic-drop replay after the first day’s play in the second day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval. The left-arm pacer set the stage with the first-ball wicket of the contest in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was trapped in front of the stump, looking to smash the ball in the leg side.

Mitchell Starc has always enjoyed the pink ball and the floodlight conditions at the Oval, being the leading wicket-taker at the venue in these fixtures. The New South Wales bowler came back to break the momentum with the 68-run second wicket stand with the wicket of KL Rahul, who edged it into the hands of the gully fielder.

It was a decent performance from the pacer in the opening week of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The wicket of Rahul brought Virat Kohli into the middle as he started with a great shot.

But Mitchell Starc was sharp enough to send the veteran back in the dressing room, as the letter failed to take care of the short ball. The Delhi-born was a bit hesitant with the short ball and finally got a little edge into the hands of the slip fielder.

Mitchell Starc offers jaw-dropping reply to rate Jasprit Bumrah after day 1

India was rolled over for just 180 in their first innings, having decided to bat first. The experienced Australia pacer collected three more wickets to finish with a magical figure of 6/48 in 14.1 overs at an economy rate of 3.4.

The 34-year-old, during the press conference at the end of the first day’s play, was asked to comment on whether he followed the same bowling pattern as the Indian bowler. Mitchell Starc was in no mood to give away any crucial information about the bowling with the pink ball to the Indian pacers, especially Jasprit Bumrah.

“I am not their bowling coach.” The Sydney-born has addressed this in the presser. The fast bowler was in great touch as he dismissed the dangerous-looking Nitish Kumar Reddy, who adopted an aggressive approach towards the end of the Indian innings when wickets started to crumble from one end at a quick rate.

The 34-year-old was asked if he had any plans against Jaiswal, who remarked that the former was bowling a bit too slow in Perth, having smashed a 161-run knock.

“At the stumps, hit the pads. That’s it. Nothing special. That’s been my role for a while: to attack the stumps and try and make early inroads. Pleased to sneak one past today. We know how important it is to make early inroads into this batting lineup. It’s always a nice way to start. It is a big Test match, it’s a big series.” Mitchell Starc highlighted.

The quick bowler also praised the attacking batting of NKR and felt that the game has started to change a lot and evolved towards the shortest format of the game.

Yeah, the game’s changed. I guess, that’s partly the T20 era. Some of these guys come up through IPL cricket and there’s no fear. There’s an expectation to be good from the get-go. They’re quality players from the time they get into international cricket, no matter what their age is.” Mitchell Starc made his view.

Australia lost their opening batter, Usman Khawaja, as the only wicket for the rest of the day, which was produced by Bumrah, as the left-handed batter edged it into the hands of the slip fielder.