John Campbell, captain of Jamaica Scorpions, has been suspended for four months by Cricket West Indies (CWI) after he failed to appear at the toss against Barbados Pride, which led to the forfeiture of the 2024-25 Super50 final match.

The Super50 final was forfeited due to extraordinary circumstances since neither captain appeared for the toss in a rain-soaked encounter. The umpires had assessed the circumstances suitable for a 20-overs-a-side encounter. However, with neither captain appearing, no trophy was awarded for the 2024-25 season.

John Campbell expresses regret for disrupting the final

Cricket West Indies delivered a statement in which John Campbell expressed great contrition for his behavior. Campbell explained that he never intended to harm the game’s reputation. He reaffirmed his dedication to cricket’s integrity and respect for authorities’ choices.

“I sincerely regret any disruption caused during the final and acknowledge that my actions may have been perceived as resistance to the match officials’ decision. It was never my intention to undermine their authority or bring the game into disrepute. I fully acknowledge the importance of maintaining the integrity of the game and the need for adherence to the rules and decisions of the officials,” Campbell was quoted in a statement.

Campbell, who has played 20 Test matches for the West Indies, previously served a four-year ban from cricket given by the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission in 2022 for failing to provide a sample for testing.

The penalty was later reduced to two years and two months following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. In his career, the left-handed hitter has appeared in six One-Day Internationals and two Twenty20 Internationals for the West Indies.

CWI reacts to John Campbell’s statement and punishment

The fate of Barbados captain Raymon Reifer, who faces similar charges, is still to be determined by the disciplinary committee because he has yet to react to the claims levied by match referee Reon King.

“We appreciate Mr Campbell’s acknowledgment of the situation and his sincere apology. In light of his admission and demonstrated remorse, CWI has applied the minimum sanction of a four-match ban for a Level 3 Offence, as a matter of leniency.

This decision reinforces the critical role of captains in upholding the values of sportsmanship and respect for the game’s integrity. We trust that John will use this experience to continue contributing positively to West Indies cricket and serve as a role model moving forward,” CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe said.

In addition to the sanctions, Cricket West Indies has declared that there would be no match fees for the Super50 final, and no prize money will be handed to either the champions or runners-up.

