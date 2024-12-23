Mohammad Amir has stirred new debate with his provocative statement on Indian cricket great Virat Kohli’s unrivaled abilities.

Amir praised Kohli as the finest batter of his generation, dismissing similarities between the Indian superstar and other modern-day icons such as Pakistan’s Babar Azam, Australia’s Steve Smith, and England’s Joe Root.

The Pakistani cricketer has stated that Kohli’s extraordinary consistency and ability to stand up on important occasions make him a legend across all three formats of the game.

Unlike his predecessors, the former Indian captain’s ability to single-handedly change games in India’s favor distinguishes him from Babar Azam, Joe Root, and Steve Smith.

Mohammad Amir calls Virat Kohli the greatest; laughs at comparison with Babar Azam

Mohammad Amir has publicly stated that he laughed out loud when Kohli was compared to Pakistan’s Babar Azam, Australia’s batting superstar Steve Smith, and England’s best batter Joe Root.

He insisted that there is no comparison between himself and his opponents in any format of the game.

“Virat Kohli is the greatest player of this generation. I laugh when comparisons are made between him and Babar Azam, Steve Smith, or Joe Root. We cannot compare Virat Kohli to anyone because he has won so many matches for India, which seems impossible for any one player. Not just in one format, but in all three formats, Virat is the greatest batsman of this generation,” Amir said on Cricket Predicta Show.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir praised Virat Kohli’s effort and determination, highlighting how the Indian batsman turned his career around following a difficult series in England in 2014. Kohli’s ability to examine his flaws, improve his technique, and return stronger distinguished him from others.

Virat Kohli’s work ethic praised by Mohammad Amir

Amir also highlighted how Kohli not only overcame that tough period but also maintained extraordinary consistency for over a decade across all formats.

“Virat Kohli’s work ethic sets him apart from all players. After his bad phase in England in 2014, the way he made a comeback and then consistently performed brilliantly for the next 10 years was no ordinary feat,” he added.

Amir admitted that Pakistan won the 2017 Champions Trophy because of Kohli’s wicket.

The senior pacer further explained, “His wicket in the 2017 Champions Trophy final was very important for us, which helped us win the final. If Virat had not been dismissed, we would have lost the final because we all know how exceptional Virat’s record is while chasing runs.”

Mohammad Amir recalls taking Sachin Tendulkar’s wicket

Mohammad Amir recalls Sachin Tendulkar’s wicket in the 2009 Champions Trophy as the most memorable occasion for him. Amir bowled to one of the all-time greats, Tendulkar, only once in his life, at the 2009 Champions Trophy in South Africa, and delivered a dismissal that he will never forget.

He signed off by saying, “For three days after his dismissal, I was not in my senses; I could not believe I had taken Sachin paaji’s wicket.”

Also Read: England Squad For Champions Trophy 2025 And India Trip Revealed; Joe Root Recalled