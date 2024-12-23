The former all-format captain for England, Joe Root, has returned to the ODI squad for their three-match ODI series against India and following Champions Trophy 2025. This will be the first assignment under the new red and white-ball head coach, Brendon McCullum, who, however, has not shown any interest in the Test captain, Ben Stokes.

Root will turn 34 later this month and is set to end the year as the top number Test batter after his stellar performance for England with 1556 Test runs at 55.57, celebrating six centuries. However, he hasn’t been part of the 50-over set for over a year since the last ODI World Cup in India. He clubbed 276 runs at 30.66 in their group-stage elimination.

The decision not to keep Stokes has come perhaps on the back of his hamstring injury in the recent Hamilton Test against New Zealand, keeping in mind the upcoming five Tests against India at home before the Ashes tour. The strong indication of McCullum’s desire to combine the Test and ODI philosophy has come with either Test player being rewarded the 50-over position.

England bets on genuine fast bowlers for India ODIs and Champions Trophy 2025

Each of the fast bowlers for England is capable of bowling at over 145 kmph, including Jofra Archer, whose injury-free return in 2024 could push him for a Test return. Mark Wood, who has been out of action since the home West Indies series with an elbow injury, is also back in the squad.

Saqib Mahmood gave a positive sign to the England selectors of his return to full fitness in the Caribbean last month from the two stress fractures, while Brydon Carse, one of the leading pacers for the team in the last winter, has also been given a look.

Jamie Overton, who recently enjoyed his first IPL deal with the Chennai Super Kings, has been included for the pace-bowling department in the all-rounder role. He is also known for his batting, having smashed a 97-run knock against New Zealand in 2022 at Leeds. The 30-year-old has creamed 431 runs in 33 innings at 116.48.

There is still no place in the side for the left-arm pace all-rounder Sam Curran, who was the player of the T20 World Cup 2022, which England went on to win, as the Surrey veteran showed his concern about not being fit in the setup of the side. Reece Topley, another lanky left-arm seamer, has been overlooked with a long list of injuries along with Matthew Potts.

Adil Rashid has retained his place in the spin department with likely back-ups from Liam Livingston, Root, and Jacob Bethell, who was handed a two-year ECB contract last month after his recent rise in Test cricket. Rehan Ahmed will be part of the T20I side, where Root has been given a break.

Phil Salt and Jos Buttler are expected to go for an aggressive opening partnership for England, while Jamie Smith is an option for the wicket-keeping and middle-order slot. Captain Buttler will be playing his first ODI in more than a year on February 06 against India at Nagpur.

England Squad For Champions Trophy 2025 And 3 ODIs vs India

Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

England Squad For 3 T20Is vs India

Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood