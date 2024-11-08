The veteran spin all-rounder of the Afghanistan side, Mohammad Nabi, is all set to take his retirement from the One-day format after the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to start in the second week of February in Pakistan. The right-hander recently faced Bangladesh in the opening 50-over clash of the three-match series in Sharjah.

Mohammad Nabi has already gone through a very illustrious career in the format for nearly 15 years since making his first appearance in the format against Scotland at Benoni in 2009. The 39-year-old is the second leading run-getter for the national side in the longer format with 3549 runs in 145 innings at an average of 27.30 and a strike rate of 86.77, shouldering on 17 half-centuries and a couple of centuries at a best score of 136.

Even in the bowling department, he has carried the burden of the country for such a long time. The off-spinner is currently the second-highest wicket-taker of the format for Afghanistan after Rashid Khan. He has recorded 171 wickets in 159 innings at an average of 32.15 and a strike rate of 45.11, with a best figure of 5/17 in an inning.

Mohammad Nabi to retire from ODI cricket after Champions Trophy 2025

A few months ago, the all-rounder had already addressed his wish to take retirement from the 50-over format after the Champions Trophy 2025, as the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has welcomed the decision of the veteran.

“Yes, Nabi is retiring from ODIs after the Champions Trophy, and he informed the board about his desire. He told me a few months back that he wants to end his ODI career after the Champions Trophy, and we welcome his decision.” The ACB chief executive, Naseeb Khan, confirmed to Cricbuzz, about the development.

“After the Champions Trophy, what I understand is that Mohammad Nabi is expected to continue his T20 career, and that is the plan until now.” He added.

In the opening encounter against Bangladesh in the ongoing series, the all-rounder showed his value in the game, as he smashed 82 runs in just 79 deliveries at a strike rate of over 100, with the help of four boundaries and three sixes, which helped the home side to post a decent score of 235 in their innings.

Later, he also picked up the wicket of the visiting captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto. The challenging conditions of Sharjah made it hard for the all-rounder, who left the field in between the overs with cramps before returning to the field.

It was Allah Ghazanfar who picked up six wickets in 6.3 overs to carry them to victory by 92 runs. Mohammad Nabi will now look to focus on the shortest format of the game after the Champions Trophy 2025. The aim could be towards the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which is going to take place in India and Sri Lanka.

Mohammad Nabi has been the pillar of Afghanistan cricket for a long time. The target will be to end his ODI career on high, achieving some great highs in the Champions Trophy, just like they did in the recent T20 World Cup 2024, where they reached the semifinal of the tournament.

He has already taken retirement from the longest format nearly five years ago, having featured in just three Test matches. This will offer Mohammad Nabi more time to focus on T20s.