Bangladesh is coming into the two-match red-ball series in India on the back of their historic Test series win in Pakistan. But, there has been a huge change in the surface of the two countries. The visiting head coach, Chandika Hathurusingha, who was a right-arm pacer for Sri Lanka in the past, isn’t sure about the nature of the Chennai surface for the first game.

The reports have confirmed that the home side has been preparing a red-soil track for the game, keeping in mind the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) this summer in 2024-25. They also want their first bowlers to be in better shape for the games.

Historically, the spinners have done an excellent job at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, but that could be about playing in the hands of the visiting Bangladesh side, as Chandika Hathurusingha has suggested that the Chepauk track would look like a sporting wicket.

“It looks like a sporting wicket at this stage. But, judging by the sub-continent conditions, it can change right from Day 1. Not sure when it is going to start turning, though.” The Bangladesh head coach revealed ahead of the series-opening game.

Chandika Hathurusingha sees the India series as a huge challenge

The red-soil track is expected to assist the pace bowlers with a decent amount of carry and bounce, whereas the veteran curator has suggested that the weather pattern in the city could affect the nature of the surface as the game progresses.

“It’s really hot here in Chennai for the last couple of weeks, with the temperature touching late 30s. Even though I heard that the pitch is sufficiently getting watered, the extreme heat could lead to its disintegration as the match progresses.” A veteran curator expressed in a recent interview.

He also remarked that as the game would go on and reach its fourth and fifth day, the ball would start to turn and make life harder for the batters in the middle.

With the red-ball series win over Pakistan, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side has made a great promotion in the World Test Championship (WTC) table for the ongoing and third cycle in the 2024-25 edition. Though the Indian team starts the series as favorites, the tourists are not afraid to take it as a challenge.

“We are encouraged by playing the best team in the world, and coming to India and playing against them is the best challenge you get nowadays. Playing against the best always gives you the perception of where you stand, and as sportspersons, we always look forward to it.” Chandika Hathurusingha elaborated during a pre-match presser.

The veteran believes that their placers would also have a huge role to play in the series, especially Nahid Rana, who could possess a lot of pace against the Indian bowlers.

“The point of difference is the fear factor. I mean, when a ball comes at 150kph, it’s very human to require a certain reaction time, so it challenges your reaction and decision-making. So, that’s an advantage when you have someone who can bowl that quickly.” Chandika Hathurusingha shaded light.

The 56-year-old also keeps his faith in their veteran spin all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, who will have a huge role to play against the home side with both bat and ball in hand.

“Shakib has always played a huge part in Bangladesh cricket whenever he is available. He gives us the luxury to balance the team the way we want, whether we want to play an extra bowler or an extra batter his all-round capability helps us in that.” The former Sri Lankan coach concluded.